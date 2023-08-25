Man fatally shot by Aurora Police was defending himself from a robbery, officials say
Updated at 5:05 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023:
The Aurora police department now says a man killed by an officer Wednesday was actively being robbed at the time.
The officer and his partner, who did not fire his weapon, are both on paid leave as authorities investigate what happened. They were monitoring a nearby security camera while on patrol around 2:30 a.m. when they saw two men at a bus stop struggling over a backpack.
According to police, as the officers approached the struggle, they radioed in that one of the men had a gun. A few seconds later, they reported shots fired. The victim, who was 21 years old, later died at a hospital.
Aurora Interim-Police Chief Art Acevedo said during a press conference hours after the shooting that the officer shot the man as he fled.
“The officer started yelling some commands to the individual to stop, to put his hands up, and at one point there’s a discharge,” Acevedo said when he briefed the media shortly after the shooting.
On Friday, the department announced the shooting victim was trying to fend off a robbery when the officers arrived. He may have drawn the weapon in self defense, and it’s not clear he ever pointed it at police.
The second man involved in the backpack scuffle was later cited for misdemeanor theft.
Acevedo said the entire encounter was captured by multiple security and body-worn cameras, but he hasn’t said whether any of that footage will be released.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
