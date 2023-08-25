Man fatally shot by Aurora Police was defending himself from a robbery, officials say

Updated at 5:05 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023:

The Aurora police department now says a man killed by an officer Wednesday was actively being robbed at the time.

The officer and his partner, who did not fire his weapon, are both on paid leave as authorities investigate what happened. They were monitoring a nearby security camera while on patrol around 2:30 a.m. when they saw two men at a bus stop struggling over a backpack.

According to police, as the officers approached the struggle, they radioed in that one of the men had a gun. A few seconds later, they reported shots fired. The victim, who was 21 years old, later died at a hospital.