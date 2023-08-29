A relic from the USS Arizona brings fallen Colorado sailors closer to home

A piece of the USS Arizona arrived in Colorado on Tuesday honoring 32 Coloradans whose bodies remain entombed in the ship forever.

A crate bearing a rusted chunk of steel beam from the vessel arrived at Denver International Airport around 6 a.m. and traveled to the Colorado Freedom Memorial in Aurora by motorcade.

There, sailors in dress uniforms carried the box along a pathway lined by military members who saluted silently as it passed. Then the honor guard stopped and opened the box to reveal the artifact from the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite A piece of the USS Arizona at its new home at Aurora's Colorado Freedom Memorial.

Air Force Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie of Centennial filed by with daughters — Lacey, 4, and Riley, who’s almost 2 — to take a look.

He said the relic is an apt memorial for sailors who never got a proper burial.

“This is a way to recover those individuals, to bring them back to the state of Colorado. It's the most dignified transfer that they may ever get in their entire lives, and especially for their families to have that kind of closure,” Leslie said. “Yeah, it's not a body, yeah, it's not a piece of, a relic of them, but it's a relic of what they served for and what they represented for our American freedom.”