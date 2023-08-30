Colorado weather: High temperatures return across the state as summer winds down
With Labor Day approaching, summer may be coming to an end, but hot, sunny weather isn’t expected to completely go away anytime soon.
Over the next few days, temperatures will stay in the low-to-mid-90’s for I-25 corridor communities, like Denver, Fort Collins and Pueblo. Colorado Springs will see cooler temperatures through the end of the week.
On the Western Slope, lower elevation areas, like Grand Junction, will see temperatures in the mid-to-upper 90s, and possibly the low 100s. Mountain communities along I-70 will be cooler , with 70-to-80 degree weather.
While no red flag warnings are in place, the National Weather Service expects fire conditions to become critical in northwest Colorado, where high winds and low humidity are expected over the coming days.
Rain is expected to be sparse over the next few days. A storm system moving south from the Pacific Northwest into California may bring scattered thunderstorms and rain to the state over the weekend. Those effects will largely be isolated to Western Slope communities.
