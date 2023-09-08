Despite troubling signs, UCCS Economic Forum remains hopeful for a ‘soft landing’

Yet, the region is beset with persistent economic drags. While new home builds show signs of recovery, it’s still far below demand. Meanwhile, home sales were down 20 percent during this summer’s peak season compared to last year, due to high mortgage interest rates, Craighead said.

Housing affordability was a key theme of the forum’s discussion. It’s been trying for folks trying to buy homes and it’s been even worse for renters. Rents in the Pikes Peak Region fell slightly at the end of last year due to new units coming online and have since been holding stable.

“But, they’re still way above where they were a couple of years ago, so renters have really been socked,” Craighead said. “This has been a really big increase in their cost of living.”

Sales tax collections in the city have been down slightly along with company payrolls. Office vacancy rates are at their highest rate since 2015.

Still, the audience was left with a message: It’s certainly not as bad as it could have been.

Economists predict growth to remain sluggish over next two years, at 1.3 percent in 2024 and a 2.1 percent increase in 2025. Inflation is expected to return to a “normal” rate of 2.5 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.

In Colorado Springs, the military will likely continue to insulate the local economy, especially now that the region has maintained the headquarters of the U.S. Space Command.

Tourism is growing. Traffic at the Colorado Springs Airport has set records this summer and hotel occupancy is high, with more people staying in the region’s new lodging options.

All those factors together led Craighead to say the region and the state may very well avoid a full-blown recession in coming years. He likened the feeling amongst economists to seeing a car’s check engine light come on.

“You get that feeling in your gut like oh now, what am I in for?” he said. “But, you keep driving and you keep driving and there are no funny smells or weird noises, so you’re starting to think your car’s OK and it was a false alarm. That’s kind of where we are now.”

Craighead’s nearly 45-minute forecast marked the 27th year of the region’s signature economic outlook.