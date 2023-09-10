CU Buffaloes ‘hasn’t scratched the surface of what it’s capable of doing,’ says Coach Prime

Shedeur Sanders threw for 393 yards and two scores, while running for another touchdown. He capped his 6-yard romp in the fourth quarter with the dance steps his dad made famous during his playing days.

"I really think I did better than him, honestly," the quarterback said of his shuffle.

Not so fast, his father cautioned.

"The Lord passed us when it came to dancing," his dad said.

The Buffaloes (2-0) needed a moment to wake up given the early kickoff. But once they did, they were unstoppable. After punting on their first four drives, Shedeur Sanders and the offense scored on seven of eight possessions to turn the game into a rout. The Buffaloes outgained the Huskers (0-2) by a 454-341 margin.

"We've just got to be able to start faster and be able to lock in quicker," Sanders said. "They (the defense) had our backs."

The fans ran onto the field to celebrate with a second remaining. After a momentary delay, the official announced it was over and more rushed out.

"This is my first time somebody rushed the field," he said. "It looked fun."

Then, all the contact.

"I'm telling you, stay out of it," he said. "It was a bittersweet moment."

The contest featured two coaches trying to turn around programs that have fallen on lean times. Deion Sanders has elevated Colorado to the point where the Buffaloes had 53,241 fans in attendance — their largest crowd in 15 years — and tickets going for roughly $400. His counterpart, Matt Rhule, is still looking for his first win at Nebraska.

"I think we're better than we're showing. But what does that mean? It's just words," Rhule said. "I told the team, 'We're going to get this right.'"

Xavier Weaver hauled in 10 passes for 170 yards and a score, while Jace Feely connected on three field goals.

Shedeur Sanders stayed cool despite being under constant pressure and sacked seven times. He distributed the production, just like he did in a 45-42 win at TCU last weekend.

Tar'Varish Dawson had a big afternoon, with a 30-yard touchdown catch and an 8-yard score on a reverse.

The defense held the Cornhuskers in check until Colorado's offense got revved up.

Nebraska quarterback Jeff Sims fumbled two snaps, lost another on a botched handoff and had a pass picked off. Sims also had a 57-yard run for a score that cut the deficit to 13-7 in the third quarter. But he was knocked out of the game in the fourth quarter when he had his left ankle rolled on as he scrambled to make a throw.

"I don't think there's any finger pointing going on," linebacker Nick Henrich said. "We've just got to keep growing together. Everyone can do something better."