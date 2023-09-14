Grand Junction starting early efforts to map and replace all its lead water lines

So far, the city has identified 84 lead service lines on public property and 47 lines on private properties. Grand Junction said it has about 1,000 properties left to inspect. Properties built after 1967 will not be inspected, as the city had required the use of copper service lines by then.

People with lead service lines on their property will be responsible for replacements, but Grand Junction said it will have resources available to help those affected.

“While the city is currently only responsible for replacing the city-owned service line between the meter and the main, the city will assist customers with the replacement of the customer-owned water line between the meter and the building,” the city said in a press release. “The city has purchased specialized equipment that will enable city crews to replace the service lines at a reasonable cost to the property owner.”

There is now a map of identified lead pipes within Grand Junction is available on the city’s website.

A similar lead pipe removal program was introduced in Denver last year. In a first-of-its-kind survey released in April, the EPA found there are over 110,000 lead pipes in Colorado, which could cost more than $12 billion to completely remove. Colorado has received $32 million in assistance from the federal government to support those efforts.