Adams County deputy on paid leave after fatal collision with pedestrian

The Adams County Sheriff has placed a deputy on paid administrative leave after they struck and killed a pedestrian with their patrol car early Wednesday.

The collision happened at 2:57 a.m. on the 5800 block of Federal Blvd. in Denver, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The deputy was traveling northbound on the road when they struck the individual in the roadway.

The deputy stopped to provide medical aid, according to the sheriff’s office. But the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the deputy or the victim.

An investigation is underway by the 17th Judicial District’s Critical Incident Response team.

The deputy will remain on leave until the inquiry is complete.

“This is standard for any critical incident,” the sheriff’s office said Friday.