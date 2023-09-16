When it comes to how old is too old for Congress, Colorado’s lawmakers believe voters should be the judge

The founding fathers set a minimum age for when people are allowed to run for federal office, but when it comes to the issue of a maximum age limit, they were mum.

It’s an issue that has come up as questions have swirled around the health of Sens. Mitch McConnell, 81, and Dianne Feinstien, 90. In the 118th Congress, the median age of Senators is 65, while in the House it’s almost 58 years old.

A maximum age limit for some types of work is not unheard of. There are mandatory retirement ages for airline pilots, the military, even for state court judges, (Colorado’s mandatory judicial retirement age is 72.)

Still, when it comes to whether any age is too old to hold public office, Colorado’s congressional delegation seems to have found some common ground: They don’t think there should be a mandatory age limit.

Democratic Rep. Jason Crow, 44, thinks it’s a question best left to the voters.