Colorado musicians celebrate Latin Heritage Month

Latin Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15) is an opportunity to discover contemporary Latin American musicians and composers who redefine the boundaries of classical music in Colorado. Here are a few events to get you started:

September 21 in Denver: Colorado Symphony - Latin Beats: Sonidos de las Américas

7 p.m. | Boettcher Concert Hall

In partnership with the Mexican Cultural Center and Denver Arts & Venues, this event is a free concert. Colorado Symphony presents its seventh annual Latin Beats: Sonidos de las Américas. The concert experience celebrates Latin culture’s influence on sound in the Americas, showcasing a fusion of traditional, classical and contemporary music augmented by the Symphony’s soaring orchestrations.

September 22 in Boulder: CU Presents Artists Series - Lila Downs

7:30 p.m. | Macky Auditorium

Winner of seven Grammys, celebrated singer Lila Downs is one of the most unique voices today. A passionate human rights activist, Lila Downs’ lyrics tell stories ranging from social injustice to the suppressed Latin American stories of indigenous and working-class women. Her music embraces influences from the folkloric and ranchera music of Mexico to that of the southern United States, crossing barriers and generating sounds from folk, jazz, folkloric blues, indigena and ranchera to hip-hop.

September 29 in Denver: Denver Philharmonic - “Fiesta!”

7:30 p.m. | Antonia Brico Stage

The sabor of Latin America comes to Denver at “Fiesta!”, with vibrant melodies and passionate beats. Maestro Lawrence Golan helms the baton and the violin, conducting and performing a solo in Manuel Ponce’s "Estrellita." Plus, pianist Fabio Witkowski adds heart-pounding rhythms of Arturo Márquez’s "Conga del Fuego Nuevo" and the soul-stirring melodies of Rodríguez’s "Mosaico Mexicano." By the end of the night, you’ll be asking the person next to you, "¿Quieres bailar?"

October 13 in Greeley: UNC presents - Celebremos! A Festival of Latinx Music and Culture

5 p.m. | UNC Campus Commons

The University of Northern Colorado hosts a vibrant showcase of Latin American culture, including cuisine, enchanting mariachi music, art-making activities and more. Afterward, don’t miss the Latinx concert featuring talented students and faculty, alongside the renowned Alfredo Rodríguez Quintet. The quartet's extraordinary fusion of Latin, African, jazz and classical melodies will electrify the concert hall, leaving you captivated.

October 14 in Lakewood: Lakewood Cultural Center – Villalobos Brothers

7:30 p.m. | Lakewood Cultural Center

Acclaimed as one of today’s leading contemporary Mexican ensembles, the Villalobos Brothers deliver a message of love, brotherhood and social justice. Their original compositions and arrangements fuse the richness of Mexican folk music with the intricate harmonies of jazz and classical music that has been described as “a crazy ball of sound!” (Dan Zanes, USA Today).

Celebrate Latino heritage in classical music, from Argentina's Astor Piazzolla to Venezuela's Aldemaro Romero to Mexico's Manuel Ponce or Arturo Márquez. Tune in Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 as we spotlight renowned composers and performers. Every day at 8 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on CPR Classical.