One big indicator for Colorado’s economy is getting increasingly hard to rely on

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A car wash posts a help wanted sign on Colorado Boulevard in Denver on Thursday, September 23, 2021

Over the past 12 months, accommodation and food services is by far Colorado’s biggest gainer, with 23,000 jobs added. That’s followed by the government, with 16,700 new jobs. Colorado is part of a nationwide trend in the public sector. Nearly one-fifth of all jobs created in the U.S. this year were government jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

At the other end of the spectrum, the biggest loser in Colorado is finance and insurance, with a loss of 7,500 jobs. That makes sense, since businesses like investment advisers and lenders – which are highly sensitive to changes in interest rates — are in this bucket.

Another laggard is somewhat less intuitive. The administrative and support and waste management sector has lost 6,700 jobs in the past 12 months. It sounds odd that the waste management business would be suffering. But it makes more sense once you drill down into what that category actually covers. It’s a hodgepodge, Gedney said. The biggest drag on the group is actually temporary employment services, he said.

But Gedney points out those numbers are still just an approximation. And not a particularly good one. The state’s jobs data are refined throughout the year using the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages, or QCEW, which is sourced from unemployment insurance reports. Companies are legally required to submit this information, making it a far more reliable data set compared to what you get when the government asks politely. The QCEW captures about 98 percent of all wage and salaried jobs in the state.

The problem is there’s a significant lag time. Colorado’s labor department publishes estimates based on QCEW data several times a year, but they cover what happened four to seven months earlier. It’s difficult to get people to pay attention to a bunch of numbers that point to what amounts to old news.

“We used to actually have a press call for that. That kind of stopped back in 2019. We had maybe one reporter call in,” Gedney said. “And then when we had zero, I was like, ‘all right, we’re killing it’.”

The most recent QCEW update came out last month. It showed that Colorado's jobs were undercounted by 27,000 in March. The numbers will change slightly when they are scrubbed one last time to account for adjustments in how seasonality is measured, but they shouldn’t change that much, according to Gedney.

Colorado stands to gain some of the ground it’s lost when it comes to job growth once all the numbers are in. The state’s growth has been lagging the U.S. rate by quite a bit, a perplexing and atypical trend. In Colorado, payrolls have grown by 1.5 percent this year, compared to the national rate of 2 percent.

“When we incorporate these expected revisions, the picture looks a lot better,” Gedney said.