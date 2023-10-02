Mayor Mobolade proposes a $428 million budget for Colorado Springs in 2024. Here’s where the money would go

The city of Colorado Springs is looking to cut spending and pull $10 million out of reserves to cover costs for next year. The proposed 2024 budget also calls for a hiring freeze and the elimination of overtime for city workers.

The $428.3 million in planned expenditures is $7.2 million more than the 2023 General Fund budget, or a 1.7 percent increase. That's a modest jump compared to the $23 million increase from budget years 2022 to 2023 — the result of a boost in sales tax revenue.

In a letter to city council, Mayor Yemi Mobolade said the city is "challenged by variable economic conditions and inflationary pressures."

That includes flattened, and in some months declining, sales tax revenue, a trend that is expected to continue into 2024. In anticipation of a drop in revenue, the city is looking to cut operational spending by 3.4 percent.