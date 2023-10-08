Trial set for man accused of killing 10 at King Soopers

After considering a “preponderance of the evidence,” a district court judge has ruled that the man accused of the shooting at a Boulder King Soopers in 2021 is mentally competent to aid in his own defense.

In the ruling from Judge Ingrid S. Bakke, she notes that although Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa is currently competent to proceed, it is contingent on his staying on his medication to treat schizophrenia and that “his competency remains tenuous and that he is likely to rapidly decompensate and regress if he stops taking his medication.”

Bakke said that in June 2023, the defendant specifically said that if the court proceedings continue to trial and he is moved to the Boulder County Jail, he’d stop taking his antipsychotic medication. He refused it during the last competency hearing on Sept. 27.

The recommendation is that Alissa stay in the state mental health hospital in Pueblo where he has been improving during the trial. Bakke acknowledged that she doesn’t have the authority to keep him there but urged that he stays and continues treatment.