One Aurora officer found guilty by jury on lesser charges in death of Elijah McClain

The officers went hands-on within about 8 seconds of that stop and then took McClain to the ground. Woodyard gave him a carotid hold. McClain threw up several times in his mask, which they didn’t remove for a few minutes. When paramedics arrived, they gave him ketamine. He lost his pulse in the ambulance, was briefly revived, but then had a heart attack and died a few days later.

“They were trained, they were told what to do,” Lyons said, in closing arguments. “It didn’t have to be this way … They were given instructions, they had opportunities and they failed to choose to de-escalate violence when they needed to.”

Step by step, prosecutors walked through those 18 minutes between when McClain was stopped and when he was loaded up in an ambulance, where he eventually lost his pulse.

Prosecutors say the officers ignored their training in several crucial areas, including not paying attention to McClain’s breathing after the carotid hold and not treating his visibly deteriorating condition as a medical emergency. McClain cried out that he couldn’t breathe seven times, prosecutors say, and neither officer told paramedics when they arrived about how he was doing. They didn’t listen to his vital signs, nor did they communicate to paramedics that it was a medical emergency, prosecutors said.

“Today's verdict is about accountability. Everyone in Colorado, everyone in the United States, no matter who you are, is accountable under the law,” Weiser said after the verdict was read on Thursday.

Jurors instructed to consider separate charges for each officer

“This is not just a tragedy, this is a crime,” Lyons said. “All of the evidence points to the inescapable conclusion that these defendants are guilty of the crimes charged.”

But two sets of defense attorneys, representing Roedema and Rosenblatt respectively, tried to make the case that the prosecution piled on a set of circumstances that, while deeply unfortunate, did not amount to a crime.

“Just because there’s a tragedy does not mean there’s criminality,” said Don Sisson, one of Roedema’s attorneys. “When it comes to the question of criminality, the prosecution bears the burden beyond a reasonable doubt. That’s the highest standard in the law.”

Sisson also points out that everything looks worse when people “Monday morning quarterback” the police, but, “that’s not the way policing works.”

AP Defense attorney Harvey Steinberg gives opening statements at the start of a trial of two of the police officers charged in the death of Elijah McClain, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, in Brighton, Colo. (Colorado Judicial Branch via AP)

Harvey Steinberg, a lawyer representing Rosenblatt, portrayed his client, the least experienced officer facing charges, as just following orders and fearful that his superior officer said McClain reached for his gun.

“It all changed,” Steinberg said. “Rosenblatt hears from a senior officer, ‘he’s going for your gun, dude.’” What’s he supposed to do? … What goes through his mind is we have to make sure no one gets hurt, and that includes me.”

Even though Roedema and Rosenblatt were co-defendants, the jurors were instructed to consider each of their charges separately. This means, even though they were all sitting at the same table in this trial, lawyers pointed fingers at the other one at times during the trial, including during closing arguments.

Tony Gorman/CPR News Suspended Aurora Police Officer Randy Roedema outside the courtroom, Oct. 10, 2023.

“Rosenblatt didn’t jerk his arm. It was Roedema. Rosenblatt didn’t have his knee in his back. It was Roedema,” Steinberg said, Rosenblatt’s attorney, during closing arguments.

Roedema’s defense attorneys said there were, at one point, 10 officers on the scene, two sergeants, two EMTs and two medics, and “not a single person had a single concern about what Randy Roedema did.”

Slothouber countered, “Just because there is a sergeant on the scene doesn’t mean that you stopped following your training.”

Testimony about autopsy key

McClain’s autopsy has been a key issue during this trial -- both for the state and defense attorneys. His autopsy, amended during the grand jury investigation, said he died of complications of ketamine after forcible restraint.

Defense attorneys have homed in on a key sentence in that document written by Dr. Stephen Cina, the forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy.

“It is my opinion that he likely would have recovered had he not received this injection,” Cina wrote, referring to the ketamine, a sedative. “As a result I believe this tragic fatality is a result of ketamine toxicity.”

Obed Manuel/Denverite A memorial to Elijah McClain in Aurora, Oct. 10, 2023.

Because the officers didn’t give the ketamine, defense attorneys say they shouldn’t be held responsible for it.

Slothouber countered that the officers’ suggestion that paramedics give McClain the ketamine — body camera footage shows the officers discussing it before paramedics arrived — means they are just as guilty as the paramedics.

“Even if they don't push that needle in themselves … they're leading the paramedics to this idea,” he told the jury, referencing the ketamine injection. Officers talked about giving McClain ketamine before paramedics arrived on scene with the drug. “They're encouraging it and saying, yeah, perfect, and then they're holding him in this dangerous position … That is guilt just as much as that they've done it themselves. The law makes no distinction.”