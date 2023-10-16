Colorado weather: Warm weather and fire warnings return this week after cold spell

The cold front that swept through Colorado last week has ended, with warmer-than-normal fall temperatures returning to the state for the foreseeable future.

Highs in the Denver metropolitan area and the I-25 urban corridor will consistently reach the mid-70s through the week. The National Weather Service expects Tuesday to be the warmest day this week, likely contributing to increased fire danger in the urban pockets and the Eastern Plains.

“It will be a mild and dry week with few weather concerns. There could be small pockets of elevated fire weather conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday mainly across the Cheyenne Ridge and South Park,” an NWS forecast said.