A musical journey through the cultural history of Pueblo goes north to Boulder

The Song of Pueblo tells the history of its namesake city and the surrounding region in music and images. It’ll be performed with an orchestra for the first time this weekend at Pueblo’s Memorial Hall. The show will be in Boulder next week.

The multimedia oratorio about southeastern Colorado’s indigenous and immigrant peoples has been performed at schools, museums and other small venues in the Pueblo area. Producer Deborah Espinosa said it was originally written for a small ensemble.

Juan Espinosa Song of Pueblo concert at Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center in August 2023.

“We have a symphony here in Pueblo,” she said, “but we never had the resources to have someone do all of the instrumentation for all of those pieces in an orchestra.”

Espinosa said a recent grant that came through a project funded by the American Music Research Center at the University of Colorado helped pay for the needed musical adaptations by CU faculty and others. Now this weekend's orchestral performance in Pueblo features the students in the University of Colorado Boulder Chamber Orchestra performing with the Pueblo ensemble. The show will then move north to the UC campus.