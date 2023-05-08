Chicanx activist group in Pueblo expands its mission to reduce incarceration rates

El Movimiento Sigue (EMS) — a grassroots activist group in Pueblo — is expanding its longtime work supporting Chicanx and Indigenous people and fighting inequity. For the last five decades, the group has organized activities like Cinco de Mayo celebrations, youth workshops and protests to take down Pueblo’s century-old Columbus statue.

Newly hired Executive Director Jose Ortega wants the organization to grow and become a model for others.

“So we can actually go into other communities and maybe teach them how to advocate more and fight for equity and organize and reach out to the children,” he said.



EMS President Denise Torrez said the group's mission includes supporting “people living in poverty and any community or population that is marginalized and somewhat voiceless.”