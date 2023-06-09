Pueblo’s Chicano newspaper, La Cucaracha, is again rolling off the presses regularly after a 40-year hiatus

On the weekend that we would do La Cucaracha, I would borrow a Selectric typewriter and everybody else would do that too. So we had a long table set up with all these electric typewriters borrowed from different agencies, and that's what we used to typeset and write our articles. I would get off on a Friday afternoon about 5 p.m., and we would work through the night and then we'd work all day Saturday. We’d frequently work through the night on Saturday and sometimes through Sunday night into Monday morning. And we did that for almost the whole eight years that we published.

We had also had a little group of supporters that would start coming through the door on Friday afternoon with pots of food – menudo and stacks of tortillas. Their mission was to make sure that we didn't have to take a lunch break and go someplace to eat and spend money. It was a real community effort.

La Cucaracha La Cucaracha cover from 1977 featuring the Sangre de Cristo Mexican Land Grant on the San Luis Valley. The newspaper covered efforts to restore the heirs' rights to use the mountain tract for gathering wood, lumber, and grazing.

Lewis: What was one of the most important stories that La Cucaracha covered over the years?

Espinosa: The one that had the most historical significance is the land rights story out of San Luis. There was a large parcel of land, 77,000 acres, that was set aside for the community to use as a resource. It was considered communal land, but it passed into private hands.

In 1960, Jack Taylor bought that ranch and he cut off all the roads. (The community) sued Jack Taylor for access, for their historic rights. The Colorado Supreme Court upheld the historic rights of the original settlers and their heirs. So now there's over a thousand people that have access to that ranch to use it the way it was traditionally set aside.

That story was being ignored by the mass media because Jack Taylor had a lot of influence and the people of the community that were fighting for their rights were portrayed as like bandidos that were trying to run this poor white guy off his land. It was just terribly one-sided. And I know we played an important role in that particular story and that's just one of many.

La Cucaracha The first La Cucaracha logo was a bug-themed graphic designed by Nick Vargas. It was used on everything from ads to t-shirts. This image was an ad in La Cucaracha.

Lewis: Talk about the name of the paper itself, La Cucaracha. Why did you choose it?

When we were trying to name this newspaper I said we’ve got a song. We’ve got a song, La Cucaracha and we've got historical significance. Pancho Villa used to march his troops to the song La Cucaracha. He was one of the first military generals to use a train that would follow his troops with supplies, with ammunition, with feed for their livestock, with food and a little hospital operation. He called that train La Cucaracha.

Also, there was a popular book out at the time called Revolt of the Cockroach People that we were all reading. And I remember reading some reports that scientists were saying that if there was a nuclear holocaust, that life would be pretty well wiped out, except maybe things like the La Cucarachas, the cockroaches of the world.

So I thought, you know, no matter what happens, we're going to hang in there, we're gonna make it. So that was also part of our image, that we're gonna survive. Whatever is handed to us, whatever we have to deal with, we're gonna survive it and we're going to overcome it. So, I just said, let's just call ourselves La Cucaracha and that stuck.

The May 2023 edition of La Cucaracha.

Lewis: I understand that you guys applied a portion of that name to yourselves.

Espinosa: We called ourselves the Cucs [sounds like kooks] which is short for Cucaracha. So we became DaveCuc, JuanCuc, PaulCuc – we all kind of took it as our last name.



Lewis: In this new iteration, you plan to print paper copies for people who don't have access to the internet?



Espinosa:.There's something magic about a paper newspaper. I grew up with them and I love it. My favorite part of publishing is distribution. I just love handing a paper to somebody. And you know, the best thing is they say, “Hey, my dad used to read this newspaper to me,” or some of the old people say, “ I remember it. I used to read every copy.” So you know, there’s the gratification that we've been accepted and people are happy to see us back. The distribution is where it's at, because it really ties us all together and really creates a solid community.

Lewis: What niche does La Cucaracha fill now?

Espinosa: You know what the other sad thing is that the relevance is that many of the issues that we're dealing with right now today in Pueblo, Colorado and other parts of the country are the same issues that we were addressing back in the 70s. Not that much has changed. We have a lot of good success stories and we try to tell those as much as we can, but you know, for the majority of us, we're still in the low-income jobs. We have the lowest educational attainment, we have the poorest healthcare, and we need to continue to raise ourselves up and La Cucaracha is part of that.



Editors note: This story was updated to correct a typographical error and add more information about the paper's current editor.