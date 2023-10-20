Colorado lawmakers with Israeli and Palestinian roots fear for the future amid Middle East conflict

Republican state Rep. Ron Weinberg’s aunt and uncle live in the village of Metula in northern Israel, not far from the border with southern Lebanon, which is under the control of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah.

“While the decision of Hezbollah to join the war is still pending, so to speak, that would deeply impact my family,” said Weinberg.

Even though his family isn’t near the part of Israel that Hamas invaded more than a week ago, Weinberg said that after the attack, Israeli tanks, weapons and soldiers were deployed to the area and are now just waiting.

Weinberg’s grandparents bought the home in Metula in 1948 and he said his family will not evacuate. “We are survivors of the Holocaust, so we have a little bit thicker skin and we're ready to stand our ground,” he said.

But in the days following Hamas’ invasion, he’s been extremely fearful about what could come.