Tracks were inspected the same day as deadly train derailment near Pueblo

A track that had a broken rail that likely caused a deadly coal train derailment near Pueblo was inspected the same day as the accident, according to a recent statement from BNSF, the freight railway company responsible for the train and tracks.

Federal investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board have said that the broken rail occurred prior to the bridge collapse over Interstate 25 that killed semi-truck driver 60-year-old Lafollette Henderson of California.



A written statement from the company said, “Our teams regularly conduct extensive track, bridge, rail and weather event inspections across our network. BNSF routinely conducts a number of inspections to the track using a combination of rail detection testing, advanced track infrastructure testing and visual inspections, including the most recent inspection that occurred on Sunday, October 15 prior to the derailment.”