Traffic on I-25 near Pueblo is moving southbound again after a train derailment and deadly bridge collapse

In further remarks, he said getting the bridge back into service again may take a few weeks, but freight trains will keep running to the Comanche Power plant south of Pueblo.

“This will not affect supply or power in Colorado,” he said. “Coal is being delivered to Comanche by alternate routes and that's the only Colorado destination supplied from this route.”

Shanna Lewis/KRCC News Governor Jared Polis speaks at the site of the coal train derailment north of Pueblo, with Pueblo County Commissioner Daneya Esgar at left and Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar at right.

The train that derailed was on its way to New Mexico and not the power plant in Pueblo. Polis said the railroad company, BNSF Railway, is looking to move a segment of the bridge from another state to try to restore this rail link connection.

Polis said local, state and federal officials, along with BNSF personnel and road crews worked together to prioritize reopening the highway quickly and safely since it is the main north-to-south route in this part of the country.



“This is one of the most important arteries not only for commuter traffic between Pueblo and Colorado Springs,” he said, “but also, for interstate commerce, for trucking, this is a very important route.”

Federal officials gathered drone footage to help expedite their investigation so that clean-up and repair crews could start work.

CDOT officials said the bridge has been in place since the 1950s and the agency and BNSF are checking their records to determine ownership of and responsibility for maintaining the structure.

“We have no reason to believe that the bridge played any role in this accident,” Polis said.

He then referenced the initial findings from the federal investigation which said the derailment was likely due to a broken rail and happened prior to the bridge collapse