What’s Mount Blue Sky doing in the middle of Mount Evans Wilderness? New legislation could change the name to match the 14er

Colorado politicians have turned their attention to the wilderness area surrounding the recently renamed Mt. Blue Sky – the 14er in Clear Creek County that looms over Denver– which still bears the name, Mt. Evans Wilderness.

Presently, because of the unusual mismatch between the two features, Mt. Blue Sky is currently the highest peak in the 74,000-acre Mt. Evans Wilderness.

But that could change, following the renaming of the mountain. Formerly called Mt. Evans, it no longer carries the name of Colorado’s territorial governor considered responsible for setting in motion the events of the Sand Creek Massacre of 1864 that killed nearly 300 Arapaho and Cheyenne people. It was renamed Mt. Blue Sky in September.