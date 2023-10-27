The spirit of Manitou Springs is alive with the Emma Crawford Coffin Races

On the story of Emma Crawford

Emma Crawford was a resident of Manitou Springs. Her and her mother and her sister Alice all came to this community because of the mineral spring. It was when only the affluent of society were coming here in hopes of being cured by the spring water from whatever ailed them. Emma had tuberculosis and it was thought that she could be cured by the water. Unfortunately, that wasn't the case. She did die very young, the tender age of 26.

Prior to her passing she lived near where Miramont Castle is today and she was looking out her window all the time at Red Mountain and she really felt this draw spiritually. She felt that there was Native American force that was drawing her to the top of the mountain, but everybody told her she could not climb it because she was too sick. And she didn't like that. Tenacity certainly seems like one of her strong characteristics because she did climb Red Mountain. And to prove it, she tied her scarf to a pinyon tree at the top. She told Wilhelm at the time that she wanted to be buried on Red Mountain. Now, he didn't own land there, but he did with 11 other men carry her casket in shifts up the side of the mountain to bury her on top.

Several years after her initial burial, the landowner came and wanted to put an incline in. The kind of attraction that our own Manitou incline used to be as well. And they said, ‘you have to remove this grave site and place her somewhere else.’ And so they did. They buried her on the other side of Red Mountain. However, the second time she was buried, it's known that she wasn't buried appropriately, not very deep, not covered with much more than loose dirt and rocks. So after the second burial, maybe 20 years had gone by before she had slid down the side of the mountain. Now it's not known when exactly that did happen, but years later, the nameplate from her coffin, some bones and some of the handles were found by some boys hiking in the area.

That's when her remains at the time, whatever remains were found, were taken to the local city hall police department. And it wasn't until, I want to say 20, 30 years after that that they buried her in Crystal Valley Cemetery here in Manitou Springs.

Now, only a few people in town to this day know where her actual remains are buried because she did not have a headstone or grave marker until the Historical Society placed one there. So that was in the early 2000s, and that's not at the actual site where she's buried. So a little mystery still shrouded in that. But three burials for Emma, all in all.