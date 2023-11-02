Former Clear Creek deputy who shot and killed Christian Glass pleads not guilty

Prosecutors indicated they had reached a plea deal for Gould and that will be settled in the next few weeks, though he didn’t enter a plea on Thursday.

Gould wasn’t on the scene that night, but instructed Buen to break Glass’s car windows and watched the scene unfold from Buen’s body camera.

Glass was an amateur artist and geologist and had just returned from a trip to Utah. His parents don’t know what he was doing alone on a dark road near Idaho Springs last June. When his car got stuck on some rocks, he called 911 for help.

When Buen and another officer arrived, though, Glass said he was fearful and wanted to stay in the car. He said he would be happy to follow them back to the sheriff’s office if they would just tow him out. He wasn’t suspected of any crimes at the time. They placed stop sticks on his car and climbed on top of it with weapons, threatening him, while screaming at him to get out of the vehicle. Ultimately, Buen ended up killing him.

What happens next

Buen could face a future trial or take a plea bargain deal that would likely promise prison time. His lawyers indicated on Thursday they may request a change of venue in the case, which means they would request any future trial would be held outside of Clear Creek County.

Buen has another court appearance in December.

Clear Creek County Sheriff Rick Albers has also retired since the incident. County commissioners are searching for a new sheriff.

Glass’s parents received a $19 million settlement from Clear Creek County — the largest known police settlement in Colorado’s history.