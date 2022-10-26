Christian Glass case heads to a grand jury

The shooting by a Clear Creek County deputy that killed Christian Glass after the 22-year-old called 911 for help is headed to grand jury.

“After a comprehensive investigation, I now intend to bring this matter to the grand jury,” said 5th Judicial District Attorney Heidi McCollum in a statement Wednesday. The jury was selected Tuesday and will meet multiple times in November.

Glass was shot and killed by Clear Creek County Deputy Andrew Buen in June. Glass had called 911 for help after his car got stuck on a dirt road near Silver Plume.

“When a peace officer shoots and wounds or kills another in Colorado, there are specific protocols to investigate and review such matters,” McCollum said. “It is imperative that we reach the right decision and not rush into judgment — in fairness to the family of the victim, and those involved with and impacted by Christian’s death.”

Sally and Simon Glass, Christian Glass’ parents, said in a statement on Wednesday that they support McCollum’s turning the case over to a grand jury.

“The wheels of justice are turning in the right direction… There is not an hour that passes that we do not think about our gentle son, Christian Glass. We are expecting accountability for those involved in his murder,” the Glass family said.

The case is under review by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation — a standard procedure in all shootings that involve law enforcement.

However, the use of a grand jury goes a step further. The grand jury holds subpoena power and can gather witness testimony under oath. It can also result in indictments.

“Most of all, I am absolutely committed to seeking justice in this case,” McCollum said.

No charges have been filed against Buen or any fellow officers. Buen is still on patrol after a leave of absence.

The Glass family contends their son was experiencing a mental health crisis when officers contacted him in June. Glass told both the 911 dispatcher and the arriving officers that he was afraid for his safety. Officers ordered Glass to get out of his car, but he did not, repeating he feared for his safety.

“The death of Christian Glass was a tragic event, and the condolences of my office remain with Mr. Glass’s family and friends through this difficult time,” McCollum said.

Officers say Glass posed a threat to their safety when he held a knife. Glass had informed the 911 dispatcher and the arriving officers of geology knives he had in the back of the car and offered to toss the knives out of the car on multiple occasions. He was told not to each time.

The case has drawn international attention — Glass was a citizen of the U.S., New Zealand and the U.K. — as well as a condemnation from Gov. Jared Polis.