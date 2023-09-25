DA offers plea deal to former Clear Creek County deputies involved in fatal shooting of Christian Glass
The two former Clear Creek County deputies indicted in the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Christian Glass were offered a plea deal by 5th Judicial District Attorney Heidi McCollum last week.
Andrew Buen and Kyle Gould were indicted last November on felony charges. While the deals were offered last week, the Colorado Court System confirmed the proposed plea deals via Twitter Monday.
Buen fatally shot Glass after Glass called 911 for help after getting his car stuck. Buen was charged with second-degree murder, official misconduct and reckless endangerment. Gould was charged with criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangerment.
The family of Christian Glass settled with Clear Creek County, Georgetown, Idaho Springs and the State of Colorado for $19 million earlier this year after filing a lawsuit. It is the largest known law enforcement settlement in state history. After the settlement, Gov. Jared Polis apologized to the family.
After their indictments, Gould and Buen were fired from the Clear Creek County Sheriff’s Office.
A disposition hearing in the cases is set for Nov. 2.
This is a developing story.
