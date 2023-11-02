Clash of the carols: It’s time for the 2023 Carol Countdown!

Maria Juliana Pinzón/CPR

Move over, pumpkin spice. It’s November, and the skeletons are coming down, the lights are going up and the carols are coming on! It’s time for CPR Classical’s 15th annual Carol Countdown!

Over the next few weeks, 32 carols will go head-to-head across four divisions for one to be crowned champion through your votes.

If you love the drama of a good competition or debate, you’ll enjoy these merry matchups. Music lovers will have to decide between undeniable classics like “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” and “In the Bleak Midwinter,” while elsewhere, modernity goes toe-to-toe with tradition in matchups like “White Christmas” vs. “Good King Wenceslas.”

Will fans of lesser-known, folk-based carols like “I Wonder as I Wander” give their picks a chance to shine? Tough to say when “O Holy Night” and “Carol of the Bells” loom large. One of these classic carols has won every Carol Countdown we’ve done! Will they finally be unseated this year? That’s for you to decide.

Vote in the interactive bracket below for Round 1 to help decide who advances to Round 2, and get entered to win a family four-pack of tickets to see the Colorado Symphony’s screening of “Home Alone” on Friday, Nov. 24! See sweepstakes rules here.

After the votes are tallied and the rounds have been decided, you’ll get to hear them all — culminating with the winner — on CPR Classical on Dec. 7!

Check out what else you can hear during the Sound of the Season on CPR Classical — your home for the holidays.

First-round voting is open until midnight Nov. 6. We’ll announce the carols that move on and open voting for Round 2 on Nov. 9. Voting will continue until we declare a champ on Dec. 7. And don’t forget to listen to CPR Classical’s Carol Countdown on Thursday, Dec. 7 starting at noon.