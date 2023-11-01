String up the lights! The 2023 Sound of the Season is here

The weather is getting cooler, but now is the time of year for warm memories! Share the season with family, friends and CPR Classical! The 2023 Sound of the Season includes traditions new and old, and no matter how you're celebrating this winter, CPR Classical is your destination for music.

This year, there's extra reason to celebrate: It's the 15th Annual Carol Countdown on CPR Classical! Voting is on NOW! Be part of the fun and make sure your favorite carols have your support by voting. Sing!, now hosted by Patty Painter-Wakefield, also celebrates 20 years on the air this holiday season. Tune in for special editions of these CPR Classical legacies.

Returning for 2023: Take comfort in the Sound of the Season's perennial favorites from CPR Classical. Colorado music takes center stage during a week-long celebration on Colorado Holiday Spotlight starting December 4. Share in the traditions and music of Hanukkah with Hanukkah Reflections hosted by Monika Vischer and Ofer Ben-Amots, Stories of Hanukkah with Rebekah Romberg and Itzhak Perlman's Hanukkah Radio Party. Karla Walker brings you some of the fascinating stories behind classic tunes on the 12 Days of Carols.

New or updated for 2023: Hear the music of Navajo pianist and composer Connor Chee, joined by host Scott Blankenship, for An Hour with Connor Chee. find connection through music with an updated United in Music with Kabin Thomas and Monika Vischer. And hosts Jessie Jacobs and Luis Antonio Perez bring you even MORE Christmas music from Latin America with an hour-long edition of Feliz Navidad for 2023.



This year, many CPR Classical holiday programs are getting a new look! Colorado musicians shine in their performances from the CPR Performance Studio with Jean Inaba on Comfort & Joy. Contemplate the changing of the season with December Solstice as this annual favorite takes on a new life with host Patty Painter-Wakefield. Experience African American spirituals at Christmastime on Shout for Joy with new host Kabin Thomas.



Nov. 19 6 a.m. Sing! with Patty Painter-Wakefield 20th Anniversary Celebration: Spend the season celebrating 20 years of choral music on Sunday mornings. Nov. 19 5 p.m. United in Music with Kabin Thomas and Monika Vischer: Finding common ground and connection through music, including Copland’s "Lincoln Portrait," Ellington's "Three Black Kings," and Beethoven’s "Ode to Joy." Nov. 20 3 p.m. NEW! An Hour with Connor Chee: Hear the music of Navajo pianist and composer Connor Chee as well as his thoughts on preserving Navajo music for future generations. Nov. 21 8 a.m. United in Music with Kabin Thomas and Monika Vischer: Finding common ground and connection through music, including Copland’s "Lincoln Portrait," Ellington's "Three Black Kings," and Beethoven’s "Ode to Joy." Nov. 22 2 p.m. United in Music with Kabin Thomas and Monika Vischer: Finding common ground and connection through music, including Copland’s "Lincoln Portrait," Ellington's "Three Black Kings," and Beethoven’s "Ode to Joy." Nov. 23 9 a.m., 4 p.m. Giving Thanks with John Birge: Celebrate 25 years with this public radio tradition! A collection of some of the best moments over the last quarter century of music, warmth and memories. Nov. 24 11 a.m., 6 p.m. NEW! An Hour with Connor Chee: Hear the music of Navajo pianist and composer Connor Chee as well as his thoughts on preserving Navajo music for future generations. Nov. 24 5 p.m. United in Music with Kabin Thomas and Monika Vischer: Finding common ground and connection through music, including Copland’s "Lincoln Portrait," Ellington's "Three Black Kings," and Beethoven’s "Ode to Joy." Nov. 24 7 p.m. Giving Thanks with John Birge: Celebrate 25 years with this public radio tradition! A collection of some of the best moments over the last quarter century of music, warmth and memories. Nov. 25 9 a.m. Tchaikovsky’s "Nutcracker": The complete music to Tchaikovsky's iconic ballet. Dance with sugar plum fairies and toy soldiers. Nov. 25 11 a.m. Holiday Pops with Karla Walker: A fantastically festive hour of music with dazzling Hollywood superstars and the nation’s favorite pops orchestras. Nov. 25 1 p.m. Essential Christmas with Jessie Jacobs: Need a place to hear the Christmas hits? You'll definitely find something recognizable to sing to during four hours of holiday hits. Nov. 25 6 p.m. Essential Non-Holiday Classics: A break from the holiday hits. Six hours of non-holiday pieces from your favorite composers. Nov. 26 6 a.m. Sing! with Patty Painter-Wakefield 20th Anniversary Celebration: Spend the season celebrating 20 years of choral music on Sunday mornings. Nov. 26 3 p.m. NEW! Feliz Navidad! with Jessie Jacobs and Luis Antonio Perez: A full hour of Christmas in Latin America. Explore the season with music and traditions from Chile, Mexico, Paraguay, Venezuela and beyond.

Nov. 27 9 a.m., 7 p.m. Colorado Spotlight: Christmas with the Colorado Children's Chorale: Highlights from their 2022 holiday concert. Nov. 27 3 p.m. Holiday Pops with Karla Walker: A fantastically festive hour of music with dazzling Hollywood superstars and the nation’s favorite pops orchestras. Nov. 27 8 p.m. The Ballad of the Brown King: A cantata by Margaret Bonds set to text by Langston Hughes, who felt inspired to “reinforce the image of African participation in the Nativity story.” Nov. 28 1 p.m. Tchaikovsky’s "Nutcracker": The complete music to Tchaikovsky's iconic ballet. Dance with sugar plum fairies and toy soldiers. Nov. 28 7 p.m. NEW! Comfort & Joy with Jean Inaba: Holiday hits from Colorado performers and ensembles in the CPR Performance Studio. Nov. 29 1 p.m. NEW! Feliz Navidad! with Jessie Jacobs and Luis Antonio Perez: A full hour of Christmas in Latin America. Explore the season with music and traditions from Chile, Mexico, Paraguay, Venezuela and beyond. Nov. 30 9 a.m., 7 p.m. Colorado Spotlight with the Colorado Symphony Holiday Brass: A special edition of Colorado Spotlight featuring festive recordings from Colorado Symphony's brass players. Nov. 30 6 p.m. NEW! An Hour with Connor Chee: Hear the music of Navajo pianist and composer Connor Chee as well as his thoughts on preserving Navajo music for future generations. Dec. 1 8 a.m. NEW! Shout for Joy! African American Spirituals and Music for Christmas with Kabin Thomas: Two hours of spirituals and music from Black composers and musicians for the holidays. Dec. 1 7 p.m. Christmas with the Colorado Children's Chorale 2022 with Monika Vischer: A broadcast of the 2022 holiday concert at Boettcher Concert Hall in Denver. Dec. 2 7 a.m. Holiday Baroque with Matt Weesner: Celebrate the season, 17th and 18th century-style! Dec. 2 1 p.m. NEW! Comfort & Joy with Jean Inaba: Holiday hits from Colorado performers and ensembles in the CPR Performance Studio. Dec. 2 1 p.m. Essential Christmas with Jessie Jacobs: Need a place to hear the Christmas hits? You'll definitely find something recognizable to sing to during four hours of holiday hits. Dec. 3 6 a.m. Sing! with Patty Painter-Wakefield 20th Anniversary Celebration: Spend the season celebrating 20 years of choral music on Sunday mornings. Dec. 3 10 a.m. Holiday Baroque with Matt Weesner: Celebrate the season, 17th and 18th century-style! Dec. 3 12 p.m. Tchaikovsky’s "Nutcracker": The complete music to Tchaikovsky's iconic ballet. Dance with sugar plum fairies and toy soldiers. Dec. 3 7 p.m. Hanukkah Reflections: Music celebrating Jewish traditions at Hanukkah. Monika Vischer is joined by Colorado composer Ofer Ben-Amots.