String up the lights! The 2023 Sound of the Season is here
CLICK HERE: Download a printable Sound of the Season schedule!
The weather is getting cooler, but now is the time of year for warm memories! Share the season with family, friends and CPR Classical! The 2023 Sound of the Season includes traditions new and old, and no matter how you're celebrating this winter, CPR Classical is your destination for music.
This year, there's extra reason to celebrate: It's the 15th Annual Carol Countdown on CPR Classical! Voting is on NOW! Be part of the fun and make sure your favorite carols have your support by voting. Sing!, now hosted by Patty Painter-Wakefield, also celebrates 20 years on the air this holiday season. Tune in for special editions of these CPR Classical legacies.
Returning for 2023: Take comfort in the Sound of the Season's perennial favorites from CPR Classical. Colorado music takes center stage during a week-long celebration on Colorado Holiday Spotlight starting December 4. Share in the traditions and music of Hanukkah with Hanukkah Reflections hosted by Monika Vischer and Ofer Ben-Amots, Stories of Hanukkah with Rebekah Romberg and Itzhak Perlman's Hanukkah Radio Party. Karla Walker brings you some of the fascinating stories behind classic tunes on the 12 Days of Carols.
New or updated for 2023: Hear the music of Navajo pianist and composer Connor Chee, joined by host Scott Blankenship, for An Hour with Connor Chee. find connection through music with an updated United in Music with Kabin Thomas and Monika Vischer. And hosts Jessie Jacobs and Luis Antonio Perez bring you even MORE Christmas music from Latin America with an hour-long edition of Feliz Navidad for 2023.
This year, many CPR Classical holiday programs are getting a new look! Colorado musicians shine in their performances from the CPR Performance Studio with Jean Inaba on Comfort & Joy. Contemplate the changing of the season with December Solstice as this annual favorite takes on a new life with host Patty Painter-Wakefield. Experience African American spirituals at Christmastime on Shout for Joy with new host Kabin Thomas.
|Nov. 19
|6 a.m.
|Sing! with Patty Painter-Wakefield 20th Anniversary Celebration: Spend the season celebrating 20 years of choral music on Sunday mornings.
|Nov. 19
|5 p.m.
|United in Music with Kabin Thomas and Monika Vischer: Finding common ground and connection through music, including Copland’s "Lincoln Portrait," Ellington's "Three Black Kings," and Beethoven’s "Ode to Joy."
|Nov. 20
|3 p.m.
|NEW! An Hour with Connor Chee: Hear the music of Navajo pianist and composer Connor Chee as well as his thoughts on preserving Navajo music for future generations.
|Nov. 21
|8 a.m.
|United in Music with Kabin Thomas and Monika Vischer: Finding common ground and connection through music, including Copland’s "Lincoln Portrait," Ellington's "Three Black Kings," and Beethoven’s "Ode to Joy."
|Nov. 22
|2 p.m.
|United in Music with Kabin Thomas and Monika Vischer: Finding common ground and connection through music, including Copland’s "Lincoln Portrait," Ellington's "Three Black Kings," and Beethoven’s "Ode to Joy."
|Nov. 23
|9 a.m., 4 p.m.
|Giving Thanks with John Birge: Celebrate 25 years with this public radio tradition! A collection of some of the best moments over the last quarter century of music, warmth and memories.
|Nov. 24
|11 a.m., 6 p.m.
|NEW! An Hour with Connor Chee: Hear the music of Navajo pianist and composer Connor Chee as well as his thoughts on preserving Navajo music for future generations.
|Nov. 24
|5 p.m.
|United in Music with Kabin Thomas and Monika Vischer: Finding common ground and connection through music, including Copland’s "Lincoln Portrait," Ellington's "Three Black Kings," and Beethoven’s "Ode to Joy."
|Nov. 24
|7 p.m.
|Giving Thanks with John Birge: Celebrate 25 years with this public radio tradition! A collection of some of the best moments over the last quarter century of music, warmth and memories.
|Nov. 25
|9 a.m.
|Tchaikovsky’s "Nutcracker": The complete music to Tchaikovsky's iconic ballet. Dance with sugar plum fairies and toy soldiers.
|Nov. 25
|11 a.m.
|Holiday Pops with Karla Walker: A fantastically festive hour of music with dazzling Hollywood superstars and the nation’s favorite pops orchestras.
|Nov. 25
|1 p.m.
|Essential Christmas with Jessie Jacobs: Need a place to hear the Christmas hits? You'll definitely find something recognizable to sing to during four hours of holiday hits.
|Nov. 25
|6 p.m.
|Essential Non-Holiday Classics: A break from the holiday hits. Six hours of non-holiday pieces from your favorite composers.
|Nov. 26
|6 a.m.
|Sing! with Patty Painter-Wakefield 20th Anniversary Celebration: Spend the season celebrating 20 years of choral music on Sunday mornings.
|Nov. 26
|3 p.m.
|NEW! Feliz Navidad! with Jessie Jacobs and Luis Antonio Perez: A full hour of Christmas in Latin America. Explore the season with music and traditions from Chile, Mexico, Paraguay, Venezuela and beyond.
|Nov. 27
|9 a.m., 7 p.m.
|Colorado Spotlight: Christmas with the Colorado Children's Chorale: Highlights from their 2022 holiday concert.
|Nov. 27
|3 p.m.
|Holiday Pops with Karla Walker: A fantastically festive hour of music with dazzling Hollywood superstars and the nation’s favorite pops orchestras.
|Nov. 27
|8 p.m.
|The Ballad of the Brown King: A cantata by Margaret Bonds set to text by Langston Hughes, who felt inspired to “reinforce the image of African participation in the Nativity story.”
|Nov. 28
|1 p.m.
|Tchaikovsky’s "Nutcracker": The complete music to Tchaikovsky's iconic ballet. Dance with sugar plum fairies and toy soldiers.
|Nov. 28
|7 p.m.
|NEW! Comfort & Joy with Jean Inaba: Holiday hits from Colorado performers and ensembles in the CPR Performance Studio.
|Nov. 29
|1 p.m.
|NEW! Feliz Navidad! with Jessie Jacobs and Luis Antonio Perez: A full hour of Christmas in Latin America. Explore the season with music and traditions from Chile, Mexico, Paraguay, Venezuela and beyond.
|Nov. 30
|9 a.m., 7 p.m.
|Colorado Spotlight with the Colorado Symphony Holiday Brass: A special edition of Colorado Spotlight featuring festive recordings from Colorado Symphony's brass players.
|Nov. 30
|6 p.m.
|NEW! An Hour with Connor Chee: Hear the music of Navajo pianist and composer Connor Chee as well as his thoughts on preserving Navajo music for future generations.
|Dec. 1
|8 a.m.
|NEW! Shout for Joy! African American Spirituals and Music for Christmas with Kabin Thomas: Two hours of spirituals and music from Black composers and musicians for the holidays.
|Dec. 1
|7 p.m.
|Christmas with the Colorado Children's Chorale 2022 with Monika Vischer: A broadcast of the 2022 holiday concert at Boettcher Concert Hall in Denver.
|Dec. 2
|7 a.m.
|Holiday Baroque with Matt Weesner: Celebrate the season, 17th and 18th century-style!
|Dec. 2
|1 p.m.
|NEW! Comfort & Joy with Jean Inaba: Holiday hits from Colorado performers and ensembles in the CPR Performance Studio.
|Dec. 2
|1 p.m.
|Essential Christmas with Jessie Jacobs: Need a place to hear the Christmas hits? You'll definitely find something recognizable to sing to during four hours of holiday hits.
|Dec. 3
|6 a.m.
|Sing! with Patty Painter-Wakefield 20th Anniversary Celebration: Spend the season celebrating 20 years of choral music on Sunday mornings.
|Dec. 3
|10 a.m.
|Holiday Baroque with Matt Weesner: Celebrate the season, 17th and 18th century-style!
|Dec. 3
|12 p.m.
|Tchaikovsky’s "Nutcracker": The complete music to Tchaikovsky's iconic ballet. Dance with sugar plum fairies and toy soldiers.
|Dec. 3
|7 p.m.
|Hanukkah Reflections: Music celebrating Jewish traditions at Hanukkah. Monika Vischer is joined by Colorado composer Ofer Ben-Amots.
|Dec. 4
|9 a.m., 7 p.m.
|Colorado Holiday Spotlight: Ars Nova & Denver Brass
|Dec. 4
|8 p.m.
|Menotti: Amahl and the Night Visitors: Gian Carlo Menotti’s 1951 one-act opera inspired by the 15th century painting "The Adoration of the Magi."
|Dec. 5
|9 a.m., 7 p.m.
|Colorado Holiday Spotlight: Denver Philharmonic & Kantorei
|Dec. 5
|2 p.m.
|Hanukkah Reflections: Music celebrating Jewish traditions at Hanukkah. Monika Vischer is joined by Colorado composer Ofer Ben-Amots.
|Dec. 6
|9 a.m., 7 p.m.
|Colorado Holiday Spotlight: Canto Deo & United States Air Force Academy Band
|Dec. 6
|3 p.m.
|NEW! Shout for Joy! African American Spirituals and Music for Christmas with Kabin Thomas: Two hours of spirituals and music from Black composers & musicians for the holidays.
|Dec. 6
|5 p.m.
|Tchaikovsky’s "Nutcracker": The complete music to Tchaikovsky's iconic ballet. Dance with sugar plum fairies and toy soldiers.
|Dec. 7
|8 a.m., 4 p.m.
|Stories of Hanukkah: The sounds and stories of Hanukkah, presented in short vignettes by Colorado Public Radio's Rebekah Romberg.
|Dec. 7
|9 a.m., 7 p.m.
|Colorado Holiday Spotlight: Colorado Symphony highlights
|Dec. 7
|12 p.m.
|15th Annual Carol Countdown 2023 with Matt Weesner: Three hours of Colorado’s favorite Christmas carols, as chosen by you! The culmination to this year's annual listener-selected winners.
|Dec. 7
|3 p.m.
|Itzhak Perlman’s Hanukkah Radio Party: Hear favorite Hanukkah recordings and the story of the Jewish festival of lights, hosted by the famous violinist.
|Dec. 8
|8 a.m., 4 p.m.
|Stories of Hanukkah: The sounds and stories of Hanukkah, presented in short vignettes by Colorado Public Radio's Rebekah Romberg.
|Dec. 8
|9 a.m., 7 p.m.
|Colorado Holiday Spotlight: Baroque Chamber Orchestra of Colorado COC & St. Martin's Chamber Choir
|Dec. 8
|12 p.m.
|Holiday Pops with Karla Walker: A fantastically festive hour of music with dazzling Hollywood superstars and the nation’s favorite pops orchestras.
|Dec. 8
|3 p.m.
|NEW! Feliz Navidad! with Jessie Jacobs and Luis Antonio Perez: A full hour of Christmas in Latin America. Explore the season with music and traditions from Chile, Mexico, Paraguay, Venezuela and beyond.
|Dec. 9
|8 a.m., 5 p.m.
|Stories of Hanukkah: The sounds and stories of Hanukkah, presented in short vignettes by Colorado Public Radio's Rebekah Romberg.
|Dec. 9
|9 a.m.
|Hanukkah Reflections: Music celebrating Jewish traditions at Hanukkah. Monika Vischer is joined by Colorado composer Ofer Ben-Amots.
|Dec. 9
|11 a.m.
|LIVE!: Metropolitan Opera: Florencia en el Amazonas: The Met Premiere of Daniel Catán's opera inspired by the magical realism of author Gabriel García Márquez.
|Dec. 9
|2 p.m.
|15th Annual Carol Countdown 2023 with Matt Weesner: Three hours of Colorado’s favorite Christmas carols, as chosen by you! The culmination to this year's annual listener-selected winners.
|Dec. 9
|5:05 p.m.
|At Home with Sphere: Highlights from the holiday collection from Denver’s Sphere Ensemble.
|Dec. 9
|6 p.m.
|Essential Non-Holiday Classics: A break from the holiday hits.
|Dec. 10
|6 a.m.
|Sing! with Patty Painter-Wakefield 20th Anniversary Celebration: Spend the season celebrating 20 years of choral music on Sunday mornings.
|Dec. 10
|8 a.m., 4 p.m.
|Stories of Hanukkah: The sounds and stories of Hanukkah, presented in short vignettes by Colorado Public Radio's Rebekah Romberg.
|Dec. 10
|12 p.m.
|Colorado Spotlight with the Colorado Symphony Holiday Brass: A special edition of Colorado Spotlight featuring festive recordings from Colorado Symphony's brass players.
|Dec. 10
|6 p.m.
|Itzhak Perlman’s Hanukkah Radio Party: Hear favorite Hanukkah recordings and the story of the Jewish festival of lights, hosted by the famous violinist.
|Dec. 10
|7 p.m.
|Tchaikovsky’s "Nutcracker": The complete music to Tchaikovsky's iconic ballet. Dance with sugar plum fairies and toy soldiers.
|Dec. 11
|8 a.m., 4 p.m.
|Stories of Hanukkah: The sounds and stories of Hanukkah, presented in short vignettes by Colorado Public Radio's Rebekah Romberg.
|Dec. 11
|5 p.m.
|Hanukkah Reflections: Music celebrating Jewish traditions at Hanukkah. Monika Vischer is joined by Colorado composer Ofer Ben-Amots.
|Dec. 11
|7 p.m.
|Benjamin Britten: Ceremony of Carols
|Dec. 12
|8 a.m., 4 p.m.
|Stories of Hanukkah: The sounds and stories of Hanukkah, presented in short vignettes by Colorado Public Radio's Rebekah Romberg.
|Dec. 12
|9 a.m.
|15th Annual Carol Countdown 2023 with Matt Weesner: Three hours of Colorado’s favorite Christmas carols, as chosen by you! The culmination to this year's annual listener-selected winners.
|Dec. 12
|4 p.m.
|Colorado Symphony Holiday Brass: Festive recordings from Colorado Symphony's brass players.
|Dec. 12
|7 p.m.
|NEW! Feliz Navidad! with Jessie Jacobs and Luis Antonio Perez: A full hour of Christmas in Latin America. Explore the season with music and traditions from Chile, Mexico, Paraguay, Venezuela and beyond.
|Dec. 13
|8 a.m., 4 p.m.
|Stories of Hanukkah: The sounds and stories of Hanukkah, presented in short vignettes by Colorado Public Radio's Rebekah Romberg.
|Dec. 13
|5 p.m.
|NEW! Comfort & Joy with Jean Inaba: Holiday hits from Colorado performers and ensembles in the CPR Performance Studio.
|Dec. 13
|6 p.m.
|Holiday Pops with Karla Walker: A fantastically festive hour of music with dazzling Hollywood superstars and the nation’s favorite pops orchestras.
|Dec. 13
|7 p.m.
|“Kontakion on the Nativity of Christ:” Late Colorado composer and CU music professor Richard Toensing’s setting of ancient liturgical texts for the Christmas season.
|Dec. 14
|8 a.m., 4 p.m.
|Stories of Hanukkah: The sounds and stories of Hanukkah, presented in short vignettes by Colorado Public Radio's Rebekah Romberg.
|Dec. 14
|9 a.m.
|Tchaikovsky’s "Nutcracker": The complete music to Tchaikovsky's iconic ballet. Dance with sugar plum fairies and toy soldiers.
|Dec. 14
|5 p.m.
|15th Annual Carol Countdown 2023 with Matt Weesner: Three hours of Colorado’s favorite Christmas carols, as chosen by you! The culmination to this year's annual listener-selected winners.
|Dec. 14
|8 p.m.
|12 Days of Carols with Karla Walker: The fascinating story behind twelve of the season's favorite carols.
|Dec. 15
|12 p.m.
|NEW! Shout for Joy! African American Spirituals and Music for Christmas with Kabin Thomas: Two hours of spirituals and music from Black composers & musicians for the holidays.
|Dec. 15
|6 p.m.
|"Messiah" by George Frideric Handel: A classic recording of the entire masterwork.
|Dec. 16
|All Day
|Beethoven's Birthday Celebration!: An all-day festivity featuring one of the greatest composers, including Beethoven's Pastoral Symphony at 6 p.m.
|Dec. 16
|10 a.m.
|LIVE!: Metropolitan Opera: Mozart's "Magic Flute": Enter the famous world of Prince Tamino and Papageno in a special holiday presentation of this abridged English-language version of Mozart's masterpiece.
|Dec. 16
|1 p.m.
|NEW! Feliz Navidad! with Jessie Jacobs and Luis Antonio Perez: A full hour of Christmas in Latin America. Explore the season with music and traditions from Chile, Mexico, Paraguay, Venezuela and beyond.
|Dec. 16
|3 p.m.
|Tchaikovsky’s "Nutcracker": The complete music to Tchaikovsky's iconic ballet. Dance with sugar plum fairies and toy soldiers.
|Dec. 17
|6 a.m.
|Sing! with Patty Painter-Wakefield 20th Anniversary Celebration: Spend the season celebrating 20 years of choral music on Sunday mornings.
|Dec. 17
|12 p.m.
|Colorado Spotlight: Christmas with the Colorado Children's Chorale: Highlights from their 2022 holiday concert.
|Dec. 17
|1 p.m.
|15th Annual Carol Countdown 2023 with Matt Weesner: Three hours of Colorado’s favorite Christmas carols, as chosen by you! The culmination to this year's annual listener-selected winners.
|Dec. 17
|3 p.m.
|Holiday Pops with Karla Walker: A fantastically festive hour of music with dazzling Hollywood superstars and the nation’s favorite pops orchestras.
|Dec. 17
|8 p.m.
|NEW! Comfort & Joy with Jean Inaba: Holiday hits from Colorado performers and ensembles in the CPR Performance Studio.
|Dec. 18
|2 p.m.
|Tchaikovsky’s "Nutcracker": The complete music to Tchaikovsky's iconic ballet. Dance with sugar plum fairies and toy soldiers.
|Dec. 19
|9 a.m.
|NEW! Shout for Joy! African American Spirituals and Music for Christmas with Kabin Thomas: Two hours of spirituals and music from Black composers & musicians for the holidays.
|Dec. 19
|7 p.m.
|“L’enfance du Christ” by Hector Berlioz: A 90-minute grand masterpiece in three parts based on the dramatic events following Christ’s birth as Joseph, Mary and Jesus flee to safety.
|Dec. 20
|3 p.m.
|15th Annual Carol Countdown 2023 with Matt Weesner: Three hours of Colorado’s favorite Christmas carols, as chosen by you! The culmination to this year's annual listener-selected winners.
|Dec. 20
|7 p.m.
|St. Olaf Christmas Festival: The annual holiday concert featuring over 500 musicians and singers, brought to you from Northfield, Minnesota.
|Dec. 21
|2 p.m., 7 p.m.
|December Solstice with Patty Painter-Wakefield: Honor the Winter Solstice and the changing of the season with an hour of midwinter reflection and music.
|Dec. 22
|8 a.m.
|December Solstice with Patty Painter-Wakefield: Honor the Winter Solstice and the changing of the season with an hour of midwinter reflection and music.
|Dec. 22
|10 a.m.
|12 Days of Carols with Karla Walker: The fascinating story behind twelve of the season's favorite carols.
|Dec. 22
|6 p.m.
|15th Annual Carol Countdown 2023 with Matt Weesner: Three hours of Colorado’s favorite Christmas carols, as chosen by you! The culmination to this year's annual listener-selected winners.
|Dec. 23
|9 a.m.
|NEW! Feliz Navidad! with Jessie Jacobs and Luis Antonio Perez: a full hour of Christmas in Latin America. Explore the season with music and traditions from Chile, Mexico, Paraguay, Venezuela and beyond.
|Dec. 23
|11 a.m.
|LIVE! Metropolitan Opera: Wagner's "Tannhauser": Fantasy and German legend come to life through the magic of Wagner's opera.
|Dec. 23
|5 p.m.
|St. Olaf Christmas Festival: The annual holiday concert featuring over 500 musicians and singers, brought to you from Northfield, Minnesota.
|Dec. 23
|7 p.m.
|NEW! Comfort & Joy with Jean Inaba: Holiday hits from Colorado performers and ensembles in the CPR Performance Studio.
|Dec. 24
|6 a.m.
|New! Shout for Joy! African American Spirituals and Music for Christmas with Kabin Thomas: Two hours of spirituals and music from Black composers & musicians for the holidays.
|Dec. 24
|8 a.m.
|LIVE! Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols: Join in the annual, worldwide, Christmas Eve broadcast live from King’s College in Cambridge, England.
|Dec. 24
|4 p.m.
|Tchaikovsky’s "Nutcracker": The complete music to Tchaikovsky's iconic ballet. Dance with sugar plum fairies and toy soldiers.
|Dec. 24
|6 p.m.
|A Candlelight Christmas: Share a quiet, sacred evening of Christmas music with CPR Classical, all evening long.
|Dec. 25
|9 a.m.
|15th Annual Carol Countdown 2023 with Matt Weesner: Three hours of Colorado’s favorite Christmas carols, as chosen by you! The culmination to this year's annual listener-selected winners.
|Dec. 25
|12 p.m.
|Christmas with the Colorado Children's Chorale 2023: A broadcast of this year's 2023 holiday concert at Boettcher Concert Hall in Denver.
|Dec. 25
|2 p.m.
|12 Days of Carols with Karla Walker: The fascinating story behind twelve of the season's favorite carols.
|Dec. 25
|3 p.m.
|NEW! Feliz Navidad! with Jessie Jacobs and Luis Antonio Perez: A full hour of Christmas in Latin America. Explore the season with music and traditions from Chile, Mexico, Paraguay, Venezuela and beyond.
|Dec. 26- Jan 1
|8 a.m., 4 p.m.
|Stories of Kwanzaa: A celebration of community and family on CPR Classical through African American music and culture.
|Dec. 30
|11 a.m.
|Metropolitan Opera: Mozart's "Marriage of Figaro": A historic recording from 1956 celebrating the centenaries of two legendary singers with Mozart - Cesare Siepi and Victoria de los Angeles as Figaro and Countess Almaviva.
|Dec. 31
|5:30 p.m.
|Beethoven Bash with Jessie Jacobs: A countdown to the New Year featuring all nine Beethoven symphonies. Reflect on the challenges and successes of the previous year and celebrate the new with this CPR Classical tradition, including the start of “Ode to Joy” from Symphony No. 9 at midnight!
|Jan. 1
|9 a.m.
|New Year’s Day from Vienna: Waltzes and polkas and marches, oh my! Celebrate the New Year from the Musikverein! Join the Vienna Philharmonic in this annual tradition reaching millions around the world. Conducted by Christian Thielemann.
Any time of year, browse your favorite CPR Classical programs HERE!
Your 2023 Sound of the Season
Hear CPR Classical by clicking “Listen Live” at the top on this website, or download the Colorado Public Radio app. Listen on your radio to CPR Classical at 88.1 FM in Denver, at radio signals around Colorado. You can also tell your smart speaker to “Play CPR Classical."
Love Classical Music?
Stay in touch with our hosting team at CPR Classical and learn more about the classical events occurring in the community. Sign up here for our monthly newsletter.