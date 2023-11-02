What we know about the heavily armed man who was found dead at a Glenwood Springs amusement park

“By the same token, we have no definitive reason to believe that that was his plan,” said Garfield County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Walt Stowe. “We don’t know.”

A message written on the bathroom wall near Medina’s body adds to the mystery: “I am not a killer, I just want to get into the caves,” it said. Police have not confirmed if Medina wrote it.

In the days since his death, a rough picture of Medina's background has started to form. He graduated from Roaring Fork High School in 2021 and shared a room with his older brother in the apartment they lived in with their mother, David Medina told NBC News. David Medina described his younger brother as a quiet person who would play video games into the night.

“He wouldn’t talk to any of us,” David Medina told the network, adding that his brother wanted to be a police officer and owned guns and a tactical vest. “I didn’t think he was a dangerous person.”

Other parts of Medina’s life and his possible intentions are still unclear.

Medina wasn’t known to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, and Stowe believes he didn’t have a criminal record with other police agencies.

If Medina had carried out a mass attack, the park’s location would have made it hard for first responders to access and evacuate the injured, Stowe said. Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, known for its rollercoasters and kids' rides, sits about 2,000 feet above the small city of Glenwood Springs and can only be accessed by a gondola or a narrow dirt road used mainly for maintenance.

Medina’s death and unanswered questions have left many residents and local police in disbelief. While there have been several high-profile mass shootings on the Front Range, there’s been nothing like that in Glenwood Springs or other parts of largely rural western Colorado. The park is in a town of only 10,000 people, surrounded by mountains and wilderness.

This is an “eye-opener,” Stowe said. “This can happen anywhere, anywhere in America.”