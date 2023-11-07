Colorado coordinated election results: Prop. HH and Prop. II
The polls closed at 7 p.m. across Colorado. Staff in county clerks' offices will be tallying ballots until late tonight. Check back here for updates on the results of the Nov. 7, 2023 coordinated election.
Proposition HH
A yes vote would lower property tax rates statewide while also reducing how much the state pays in TABOR refunds. The repurposed refund money would instead go to schools and local governments.
Proposition II
A yes vote would allow the state to keep more than $23 million in tobacco and nicotine taxes and put the money into Colorado's universal preschool program instead of refunding it to retailers and wholesalers.
