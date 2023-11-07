Southern Colorado coordinated election results: Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs and Pueblo

The polls closed at 7 p.m. across Colorado. Staff in county clerks' offices will be tallying ballots until late tonight. Check back here for updates on the results of the Nov. 7, 2023 coordinated election.

Ballots are still being counted. Last updated: Tues. Nov. 7, 2023 7:40 p.m.

Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs 2A:

Yes: 48%

No: 40%

Pueblo

Pueblo Mayor

(candidates are listed in order of appearance on the ballot):

Larry Atencio 7%

Dennis Flores 12%

Tom Croshal 3%

Deryk Trujillo 1%

Chris Nicoll 13%

Nick Gradisar (Incumbent) 21%

Heather Graham 23%

Randy Thurston 12%

Regina Maestri 7%

Pueblo City Council District 2

(candidates are listed in order of appearance on the ballot):

Joe Latino 35%

Gerald Pete Madrid 21%

Tom Carrigan 25%

Samuel Hernandez, Jr. 20%

Pueblo City Council District 4

(candidates are listed in order of appearance on the ballot):

Roger Gomez 59%

Vicente Martinez Ortega (Incumbent) 41%

Pueblo City Council At-Large

(candidates are listed in order of appearance on the ballot):

Elvis Martinez 24%

Brandon Martin 33%

Mark Aliff 43%

Manitou Springs

Manitou Springs mayor

(candidates are listed in order of appearance on the ballot):

Nancy Fortuin 36%

Tyler Graefe 4%

John Graham (Incumbent) 60%

Manitou Springs City Council At-Large (three elected)

(candidates are listed in order of appearance on the ballot):

Charlotte "Susan" Presti 11%

Alan Delwiche 9%

Steven Hart 5%

John Shada 14%

Julie Wolfe 16%

Judith Chandler 15%

Anthony Mogck 4%

Carey Storm 8%

Mark Lee 10%

Colin McAllister 7%

School board races

Academy District 20 School Board (2):

(candidates are listed in order of appearance on the ballot):

Heather Cloninger (Incumbent) 23%

Amy Shandy 28%

Will Temby (I) 23%

Derrick Wilburn 27%

Harrison District 2 (2):

(candidates are listed in order of appearance on the ballot):

Sherrea Elliott-Sterling 26%

Corey Williams (Incumbent) 35%

Pamela L. Robinson 38%

Colorado Springs School District 11 (4):

(candidates are listed in order of appearance on the ballot):

Rachel Paul 11%

Shay Dabney 10%

Thomas Carey 13%

Jill Haffley 13%

Jason Jorgenson (Incumbent) 12%

Kathryn Singh 10%

Parth Melpakam (I) 13%

Jeremiah Johnson 2%

Darleen Daniels (I) 11%

Mary Coleman 4%

Manitou Springs District 14 (3)

(candidates are listed in order of appearance on the ballot):

Jill Bishop 29%

Connie Brachtenbach 24%

Marianne Rommerdahl 20%

Magdelena Santos 27%

Statewide ballot issues