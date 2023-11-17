Judge rules Trump will appear on Colorado’s 2024 GOP primary ballot

This is a developing story and will be updated

A state court judge in Denver has concluded that former president Donald Trump’s name should be placed on Colorado’s Republican primary ballot next spring.

A group of Republican and unaffiliated voters brought the case, arguing in their suit that Trump’s actions around the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol amounted to participating in an insurrection. Section 3 of the 14th Amendment bars those who’ve taken an oath to the U.S constitution and later rebelled against the government from holding elected office again.

In her ruling, judge Sarah Wallace said that section does not apply to the former president.