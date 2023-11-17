Judge rules Trump will appear on Colorado’s 2024 GOP primary ballot
A state court judge in Denver has concluded that former president Donald Trump’s name should be placed on Colorado’s Republican primary ballot next spring.
A group of Republican and unaffiliated voters brought the case, arguing in their suit that Trump’s actions around the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol amounted to participating in an insurrection. Section 3 of the 14th Amendment bars those who’ve taken an oath to the U.S constitution and later rebelled against the government from holding elected office again.
In her ruling, judge Sarah Wallace said that section does not apply to the former president.
Wallace’s decision comes just days after courts hearing similar cases in Minnesota and Michigan concluded that they did not have the authority to decide which candidates can appear on party primary ballots if they meet other state-level requirements. The Michigan decision also found the larger question of whether Trump violated the 14th Amendment is one Congress should decide.
In its closing statement, the Colorado GOP urged Judge Wallace to come to a similar conclusion about the court’s jurisdiction in the case.
For their part, the petitioners hoped a ruling in their favor in the Colorado case could help set a precedent other states might follow.
This section of the 14th Amendment at issue in the case, known as the disqualification clause, was enacted in the wake of the Civil War. Voters in some Southern states chose to return former members of the Confederacy to Congress, enraging members from Union states.
However, the clause was rarely used from its start. In 1872, Congress voted to apply a blanket amnesty for most former Confederates, and it was invoked only a handful of times after that. That was, until recently.
Since the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, different groups and interests have looked at Section 3 as a potential tool to keep Trump and his most ardent supporters from holding office.
Cases against three members of congress — Marjorie Taylor Green, Paul Gosar and Madison Cawthorn — were all dismissed. But a court in New Mexico did remove a county commissioner after he was convicted in federal court of entering a secure area of the Capitol on January 6.
