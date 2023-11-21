New Mexico State police apprehend man suspected of killing his three neighbors in remote Custer County

Updated at 5:34 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2023

Update:

New Mexico State Police on Tuesday afternoon captured the man suspected of fatally shooting three of his neighbors in Custer County Monday.

He was apprehended near Albuquerque driving a white pickup truck authorities had been searching for most of the day Tuesday. The manhunt for 45-year-old Hanme K. Clark lasted 25 hours and included Custer and Chaffee counties in Southern Colorado. He was apprehended without incident, according to Custer County Sheriff Rich Smith.

"It's the best resolution for us, is that nobody else got hurt, no cops got hurt and the suspect also didn't get hurt," Smith said.

Law enforcement are also questioning a woman who was in the truck with Clark. Officers found a weapon in the pickup truck, but it's not clear if it was the weapon used in the slayings, said Officer Wilson Silver with the New Mexico State Police.

Other neighbors not involved in the shooting have accused Clark of harassing them, denying them court-ordered use of part of his property to access their property, and posting signs saying he was armed, court records said.

According to Clark's arrest affidavit, a fourth victim, Patty Daulton, who was wounded in the shooting, called 911, saying she thought her husband and two other people had been shot to death. Gunfire could be heard in the background of the call, it said.

She was taken to a hospital in Colorado Springs in critical condition. But authorities say she is improving.

AP contributed to this update.

Original story below.

A longstanding disagreement over a property easement was likely at the center of a deadly shooting in remote Custer County, the county’s sheriff said Tuesday.

Hanme K. Clark, 45, is suspected of killing three of his neighbors and critically wounding another in the shooting, which took place Monday afternoon.