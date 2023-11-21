From tree lightings to Christmas parades, here’s where you can celebrate the holidays across southern Colorado
Every year folks hang cheerful lights as part of the seasonal celebration. Communities across southern Colorado will host parades, light up lights and celebrate the season over the next few weeks.
Find information about events in your area here:
Colorado Springs
- Electric Safari
- Dec. 1-3, 8-23, 25 - Jan. 1 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
- U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum's Festival of Lights Celebration
- Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum
- Festival of Lights Open House
- Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum Annex
- Festival of Lights Parade
- Dec. 9 at 5:50 p.m. along Tejon St in downtown
El Paso County
- Magic of Lights
- Nov. 17 - Dec. 31 at Pikes Peak International Raceway
Pueblo
- Courthouse Lighting
- Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Pueblo County Courthouse
- Holiday Lighting Extravaganza
- Nov. 24 at 5 p.m. at the Pueblo Riverwalk
- ElectriCritters
- Nov. 24 - Dec. 27 at the Pueblo Zoo
- Parade of Lights
- Nov. 25 at 5:30 p.m. in the Mesa Junction Neighborhood
- Pueblo Community College Holiday Tree Lighting
- Nov. 29 at 4 p.m. on the Student Center patio
- Festival of Trees
- Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. at the PUeblo Union Depot
Alamosa
- Celebration of Lights
- Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. at City Hall
- Gingerbread Festival
- Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. at the Rio Grande Farm Park
- Christmas Light Parade
- Dec. 23 at 6 p.m. along Main Street
Buena Vista
- Holiday Cold Plunge
- Dec. 2 at 1 p.m. at South Main River Park
- Christmas Opening and Parade of Lights
- Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Canon City
- Bridge of Lights
- Nov. 17 - Dec. 31 at Royal Gorge Bridge & Park
- Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and First Friday
- Dec. 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Macron Plaza
Cripple Creek
- Holiday Headframe Lighting
- Nov. 25 - Jan. 1 at 4:30 p.m.
- Ice Castles
- Tickets on sale Nov. 29 for events starting in January (weather permitting)
Green Mountain Falls
- Yule Day! And Tree Lighting Ceremony
- Dec. 2 at noon at the Skyspace and Gazebo Park
La Junta
- Parade of Lights
- Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. along Colorado Avenue
- Experience the Holidays at Bent’s Old Fort
- Dec. 2 at 9:30 a.m. at Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site.
Manitou Springs
- Christmas Tree Lighting
- Nov. 24 at 4 p.m. at the Town Clock
- Christmas Parade
- Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. along Manitou Ave
- The Great Fruitcake Toss
- Jan. 27 at 1 p.m. at Memorial Park
Monument
- Tree Lighting
- Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. in Limbach Park
Salida
- Christmas Mountain Lighting and Parade of Lights
- Nov. 24 at 5:30 pm at Riverside Park
Trinidad
- Tree Lighting
- Nov. 25 at 5:15 p.m. at City Hall
- Community Holiday Concert
- Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at Trinidad Community Church
Westcliffe
- Magical Musical Christmas Parade
- Dec. 9 at 4:30 p.m. along Main Street
Woodland Park
- Winter Day in the Park
- Dec. 1 at 3:30 p.m. at Memorial Park
- Lighter Side of Christmas: Woodland Park’s Nightmare Before Christmas!
- Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. in downtown Woodland Park
