From tree lightings to Christmas parades, here’s where you can celebrate the holidays across southern Colorado

By Jess Hazel
· Nov. 21, 2023, 11:39 am
A Christmas light display at the Pueblo Zoo.A Christmas light display at the Pueblo Zoo.Courtesy
A Christmas light display at the Pueblo Zoo.

Every year folks hang cheerful lights as part of the seasonal celebration. Communities across southern Colorado will host parades, light up lights and celebrate the season over the next few weeks.

Find information about events in your area here: 

Colorado Springs 

El Paso County 

Pueblo 

Alamosa 

Buena Vista 

Canon City 

Cripple Creek 

Green Mountain Falls 

La Junta 

Manitou Springs 

Monument 

Salida 

Trinidad 

Westcliffe 

Woodland Park 

Related coverage

Are you ready for a holiday performance of The Nutcracker? Here’s a list of where to find them across Colorado

Your guide to Thanksgiving volunteering and community service opportunities across Colorado

You care!

Southern Colorado is changing a lot these days. We can help you keep up. Sign up for the KRCC Weekly Digest here and get the stories that matter to Southern Colorado, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Stories