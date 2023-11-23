The Festive Four: Choose which of these powerhouses is our 2023 Carol Countdown champion!

Maria Juliana Pinzón/CPR

And then there were four — the semifinal is here in another exciting year of our annual Carol Countdown! Just like in sports, it’s always bittersweet to see promising carols get “sent home,” but still thrilling to see who will advance.

Plenty of fans are “falling on their knees” today as “O Holy Night” lost the Mistletoe division to “Carol of the Bells” — it’s always a close race between those two!

But hopes for an upset still remain as the beloved hymn “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” of the Evergreen Division takes on “Carol of the Bells” this round. Will those Angels sing loudly enough to beat last year’s champion?

Meanwhile, two hymns go toe-to-toe as “O Come, All Ye Faithful” represents the Poinsettia Division against “Silent Night” from the Holly Division. It’s not surprising to see them advance this far, but who has the edge? “O Come” is an undeniable classic, but perhaps “Silent Night” is prepared — did you know it was allegedly originally composed on guitar because of a damaged organ?

We can only decide with your votes: Vote in the interactive bracket below and get entered to win a family four-pack of tickets to Camp Christmas!

Semifinal voting is open until midnight Nov. 27. We’ll announce the carols that move on and open voting for the finals on Nov. 30. Voting will continue until we declare a champ on Dec. 7. And don’t forget to listen to CPR Classical’s Carol Countdown on Thursday, Dec. 7 starting at noon.