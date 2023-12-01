Colorado state lawmaker resigns, citing ‘sensationalistic and vitriolic’ atmosphere

This is a developing story and will be updated



First-term Democratic state lawmaker Ruby Dickson announced on Friday that she will resign her seat later this month, citing the charged political atmosphere.

“While I’m proud of our legislative accomplishments, it has recently become clear that the sensationalistic and vitriolic nature of the current political environment is not healthy for me or my family,” Dickson wrote in her resignation letter, which she also posted online.

CPR News reached out to Dickson for a request for comment and did not immediately hear back. She won her south suburban district, which includes the Tech Center, Greenwood Village and Centennial, with 56 percent of the vote in 2022.

“Rep. Dickson impressed me in the relatively short time we worked together; I think she was already a rising star in the legislature,” said Democratic Rep. Mike Weissman. “I certainly understand the strain that public service can place on one's personal & family life and I respect her decision. But I'm sad to see her go and I know I'm not the only one.”

Just days earlier, during the start of a special session on property taxes at the statehouse, Dickson gave no indication that she would soon be stepping down. She had already filed her paperwork to seek reelection in 2024, and was discussing her array of business suits and attire for the upcoming regular session which begins in January.

The state legislature has seen many moments of stress and raw emotion over the past year, including the final day of the spring session, which included a walkout by Republican lawmakers and an emotional confrontation during a Democratic caucus meeting.

More recently, the war between Israel and Hamas burst into the politics of the chamber during the final hours of its pre-Thanksgiving special session.