Your Colorado guide to shopping local this gift-giving season
Are you trying to come up with unique gift ideas that your loved ones will enjoy? This holiday season, find inspiration and support small businesses with our shop local gift guide.
From suggestions for special activities to a list of shops where you can find that weird-but-delightful thing for your White Elephant party, we’ve got you covered.
Happy shopping!
Gift an experience
Whether you’re out of ideas for the person who has it all, or you’re trying to avoid gifting stuff, consider gifting an annual membership, outdoor adventure, or other cultural experience.
- For the arts and culture lover: consider annual membership for the Denver, Pueblo, or Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, a local museum (like the Denver Art Museum, Meow Wolf, the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, the Children’s Museum, the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, the Aspen Art Museum, MCA Denver, or History Colorado), or the Denver Botanic Gardens. Or, try tickets to a theater production, a concert, or an art exhibition.
- For the outdoor enthusiast: gift an ice skating, cross-country skiing or snowshoeing, fat biking (biking on snow), snowmobiling, dog-sledding, or star gazing adventure.
- For the foodie: gift a Stranahan’s whiskey tour in Denver, a Celestial Seasonings tea tour in Boulder, a Hammond's Candies tour in Denver, a Carboy Winery tasting in Denver, Littleton, Breckenridge, or Palisade, or a private food tour of your choosing in Denver, Boulder, or Fort Collins.
Gift wellness and relaxation
If you know someone who is stressed out, or just enjoys being pampered, consider the gift of a spa treatment, massage, or float tank (a form of sensory-deprivation therapy). Or, consider gifting admission to one of Colorado’s hot springs or vapor caves.
Gift something delightfully strange
Whether you’re looking for that one friend with peculiar taste, or you want to have a show-stopper for your White Elephant or Secret Santa party, here’s where you can find Colorado’s most unusual goods.
- Heirlooms Antique Mall, Aurora
- The Oddemporium, Denver
- The Learned Lemur, Denver
- Fifty-Two 80’s, Denver
- Wizard’s Chest, Denver
- The Terrorium, Denver
- Ritualcravt, Wheat Ridge
- Brass Armadillo Antique Mall, Wheat Ridge
- Leechpit, Colorado Springs
- Novis Mortem Collective, Colorado Springs
- Cronk Art & Curiosities, Colorado Springs
- Golden Curiosity Shop, Golden
- The Sasquatch Outpost, Bailey
- Curiosities, Fort Collins
- The Vintage Common, Fruita
- Harlow Lifestyle & Gift, Palisade
Gift local books
For all of the bookworms on your list, support local authors or bookstores. Many retailers will even wrap your gifts for free!
Here are some suggested bookstores across the state:
- Narrow Gauge Book Cooperative, Alamosa
- Poor Richard's Book Store, Colorado Springs
- Second Star to the Right (kids and teens bookstore), Denver
- Off the Beaten Path, Steamboat
- Trident, Boulder
- Old Firehouse Books, Fort Collins
- Mountain Shire Books & Gifts, Winter Park
- West Side Books, Denver
- Out West Books, Grand Junction
- Grand Valley Books, Grand Junction
- Bookbinders, Basalt
- Explore Booksellers, Aspen
- Between the Covers, Telluride
- Next Page Books & Nosh, Frisco
- The Bookworm, Edwards
- Mutiny, Denver and Trinidad
Gift Colorado clothing and apparel
Support local designers by purchasing clothing, goods, accessories, and jewelry.
- For the person who needs a cool new bag, try Topo Designs Bags & Apparel
- For the person who likes bold colors and patterns, try B Fresh Gear
- For the person who loves mountain and desert vibes, try Moore Collection
- For the person who curates a bespoke, western look, try Ida + Moon
- For the person who rocks streetwear and screen-printed tees, try Abstract
- For the person who loves a comfortable, functional layer, try Melanzana
- For the person who’s always outdoors, try Loki
- For the person who wants something that will last forever, try Angie Star Jewelry
- For the person who likes fun and eclectic accessories, try Samantha Louise Jewelry
Gift plants and flowers from local shops
For your loved ones with a green thumb, consider the gift of a charming house plant. Or, for those who enjoy plants but struggle to keep them alive, consider a beautiful bouquet or floral arrangement.
Plants
- The Plant Room, Denver
- Echter’s, Arvada
- Bonsai Creations, Dumont
- Southwest Gardens, Wheat Ridge
- Phelan Gardens, Colorado Springs
- Garvey’s Garden, Grand Junction
- Botanical Concepts, Durango
- Cliffrose Garden Center & Gifts, Cortez
- Snow Country Nursery, Steamboat Springs
Flowers
- Black and Blossomed, Denver
- Growing Wild, Buena Vista
- Platte Floral, Colorado Springs
- April's Garden, Durango
- Misty Mountain Floral, Gunnison
- Bramble & Bloom, Crested Butte
- Green Leaves Floral & Plants, Grand Junction
- Flowers on Main St., Carbondale
- Vintage Magnolia, Edwards
- Lady Sunshine, Frisco
- Brewster’s Blooms, Estes Park
- The Stalk Market, Grand Lake
- Thyme & Seasons, Greely
- Palmer Flowers, Fort Collins
- Tenderly Yours, Alamosa
- Salty Pine, Westcliffe
Gift local snacks, treats, or beverages
From local sweets to local spirits, gift your loved ones something decadent that they’re sure to enjoy.
- Enstrom toffee, Grand Junction, Denver, Arvada, Montrose, or shop online
- Sherpa Chai, visit in Boulder or shop online
- Native Coffee Club, shop online
- Taffy’s chocolates, candy, and popcorn, Pueblo
- Mythology distillery, visit in Steamboat or shop online
- Taluna distillery, visit in Arvada or shop online
- Mouse’s Chocolates & Coffee, Ouray
- Sweet Coloradough donuts, shop in Eagle, Rifle and Glenwood Springs; shipping available
Gift local CBD or THC products
Colorado’s cannabis products run the gamut, from soothing CBD lotions and salves, to potent THC edibles. Whether you want something to help you sleep, something for a spa day, something to treat soreness, or something purely for fun, these local products have you covered.
- Sweet Mary Jane: for potcorn, cookies, chocolates, and more
- Flora’s Mercantile & Hemp Emporium: for tinctures, salves, beauty products, and more (they even have products for pets)
- Dialed in Gummies: for CBD and THC gummies
- Alchemy Food Co.: for vegan, gluten-free, and health-conscious consumers
- Coda Signature: for chocolates, fruit chews, and topicals
- Elan Naturals: for CBD gummies, tinctures, pet products, and more
- Dragonfly Botanicals: for a wide variety of CBD products
- Keef: for THC beverages, oils, and vapes
Plus – consider a private, cannabis-infused fine dining event by Chef Roilty.
How we created this list: The gift guide highlights products and retailers available around the state. It is not — and can not possibly be — a comprehensive list of Colorado’s artisans and small businesses. Entries are not endorsements or reviews.
