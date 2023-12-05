Your Colorado guide to shopping local this gift-giving season

Are you trying to come up with unique gift ideas that your loved ones will enjoy? This holiday season, find inspiration and support small businesses with our shop local gift guide.

From suggestions for special activities to a list of shops where you can find that weird-but-delightful thing for your White Elephant party, we’ve got you covered.

Happy shopping!

Gift an experience

Whether you’re out of ideas for the person who has it all, or you’re trying to avoid gifting stuff, consider gifting an annual membership, outdoor adventure, or other cultural experience.

Gift wellness and relaxation

If you know someone who is stressed out, or just enjoys being pampered, consider the gift of a spa treatment, massage, or float tank (a form of sensory-deprivation therapy). Or, consider gifting admission to one of Colorado’s hot springs or vapor caves.

Gift something delightfully strange

Whether you’re looking for that one friend with peculiar taste, or you want to have a show-stopper for your White Elephant or Secret Santa party, here’s where you can find Colorado’s most unusual goods.

Gift local books

For all of the bookworms on your list, support local authors or bookstores. Many retailers will even wrap your gifts for free!

Here are some suggested bookstores across the state:

Gift Colorado clothing and apparel

Support local designers by purchasing clothing, goods, accessories, and jewelry.

Gift plants and flowers from local shops

For your loved ones with a green thumb, consider the gift of a charming house plant. Or, for those who enjoy plants but struggle to keep them alive, consider a beautiful bouquet or floral arrangement.

Plants

Flowers

Gift local snacks, treats, or beverages

From local sweets to local spirits, gift your loved ones something decadent that they’re sure to enjoy.

Gift local CBD or THC products

Colorado’s cannabis products run the gamut, from soothing CBD lotions and salves, to potent THC edibles. Whether you want something to help you sleep, something for a spa day, something to treat soreness, or something purely for fun, these local products have you covered.

Plus – consider a private, cannabis-infused fine dining event by Chef Roilty.

How we created this list: The gift guide highlights products and retailers available around the state. It is not — and can not possibly be — a comprehensive list of Colorado’s artisans and small businesses. Entries are not endorsements or reviews.