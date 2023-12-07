4 adults found dead at home in a rural area near Colorado Springs after report of shooting

Four adults were found dead inside a home in a rural area near Colorado Springs after a report of a shooting, authorities said Thursday.

The shooting was reported at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday about 32 miles (51 kilometers) northeast of Colorado Springs but deputies were not able to get there until after midnight because of the distance, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies initially found a man with non-life-threatening injuries outside the home — and later, a SWAT team entered the home and found the four bodies, it said.

The relationships of those found dead are under investigation, the sheriff's office said. Investigators believe everyone involved in the fatal shooting have been accounted for and that there was no threat to the community, the sheriff’s office said.