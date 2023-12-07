A Christmas miracle! See the unexpected winner of our 2023 Carol Countdown

Maria Juliana Pinzón/CPR

Stop the presses — we have a winner! In a thrilling upset, “Silent Night” has dethroned frequent champion “Carol of the Bells” and been voted Colorado’s favorite Christmas carol of 2023 in our annual Carol Countdown.

This is a momentous occasion, as it’s the first time in 15 years of CPR’s Carol Countdown that a carol other than “O Holy Night” or “Carol of the Bells” has won! Who doesn’t love an underdog story?

That said, if any carol was up to this challenge, it was “Silent Night.” Composed more than 200 years ago (incredibly, in just a few hours’ time!), its simple, peaceful beauty makes it a timeless favorite that will remain beloved for years to come. Many of us surely have fond memories of hearing it in the holiday season — Bing Crosby’s version is one of the best-selling singles of all time, after all.

Whatever your favorite carol is, thank you for voting in this year’s Carol Countdown; it’s a joy every year. And don’t worry, there’s much more holiday music to come — the Sound of the Season has just begun!

You can hear every carol from this year, counting down to the winner, during host Matt Weesner’s 3-hour Carol Countdown broadcasts at the times listed below, either at 88.1 FM or online here. Happy Holidays!

Carol Countdown air times:

Dec. 7: Noon

Dec. 9: 2 p.m.

Dec. 12: 9 a.m.

Dec. 14: 5 p.m.

Dec. 17: 1 p.m.

Dec. 20: 3 p.m.

Dec. 22: 6 p.m.

Dec. 25: 9 a.m.