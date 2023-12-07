Las Animas County Coroner accused of improper secret burials, misuse of funds

During the meeting with commissioners, Murphy said he planned to circulate a petition calling on the state attorney general and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to conduct DNA tests on all remains handled by Verquer's office over the past two years.

"Why is the coroner putting his name on the death certificate as the funeral home and then burying bodies," Murphy asked.

That act in itself is not illegal, but Murphy said it raises questions about possible activities that are. The mysterious graves were allegedly dug by the county's road and bridge department, as is customary in Las Animas County. Yet Murphy said the county told him it has no record of the burials taking place.

"Anybody can act as a funeral director, but why is he doing it? And is he getting paid?" Murphy said.

The allegations have been heightened by concerns from the family of a missing man in the area, who are wondering whether the unidentified body found in Starkville Cemetery could be David Sheir. Sheir, who would now be 82 years old, went missing in February 2022 less than two miles from the cemetery.

Neither the Las Animas County Coroner or the Colorado Bureau of Investigation have responded to requests for comment.