State leaders discuss the rise in hate crimes, many of which go unreported, in Colorado

One by one, leaders from various organizations and law enforcement agencies told stories about their first experience with a hate crime. For some, it happened when they were young and in school. For some others, they were lucky enough to avoid the experience until adulthood. The motivations ranged from race to religion to sexual orientation.

The stories were part of a discussion at the state capitol on Wednesday led by Aurora State Senator Rhonda Fields and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser about a jump in hate crimes in the state. The Anti-Defamation League, Colorado Bureau of Investigations, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Department, Aurora Police Department, and other advocacy groups were in attendance.

“It's become a sense of where people don't feel safe in their community,” Fields said. “So this whole idea was just to bring people to the table, to look at the data and come up with some ways in reference to what we can do to reduce crime in our city and in our state.”