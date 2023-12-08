I-70 closes in both directions near Glenwood Springs Friday morning

Interstate 70 is closed in both directions in Glenwood Springs.

A crash at about 10:30 a.m. forced the interstate to close between exits 111 South Canyon and 114 West Glenwood, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CDOT said drivers should expect delays.

Snow is expected to continue throughout the day Friday and into early Saturday morning in the mountains. The National Weather Service predicts between four and 10 inches of snow for the high country. Roads are expected to be icy and snow-covered, and drivers should use caution.

Meanwhile, in Golden, the westbound lanes of I-70 are closed at Colorado 470 after a semitruck hit a bridge.

Westbound I-70 between DeBeque and Parachute closed Friday at about noon following a crash involving 18 vehicles.