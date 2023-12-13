A gift that always fits? A book! Here are some recommendations with Colorado connections

“Crossings: How Road Ecology is Shaping the Future of our Planet” by Ben Goldfarb

Nonfiction

This book studies the impact of Earth’s 40 million miles of roadways on wildlife, often through the lens of roadkill. Sinclair offers one example: “He's talking about swallows, and over a relatively short period of time, just around 20 years, swallows who are surviving are developing a different feather pattern and wingspan, because the ones that can swoop and dive and get away from cars are going to live longer than the ones who have the traditional broader wingspan and can't quite navigate. And that's happening across the globe. So this is really a call for us to think about how we use roads, and our larger ecosystems, and the world that we are a part of and our impact on that world.”