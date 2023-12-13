Both sites will receive stronger protections against demolition through the designation, and a plaque commemorating their historic significance, according to the U.S. Interior Department.

“NHL designation is the highest federal recognition of a property’s historical, architectural, or archeological significance,” the department wrote in a release announcing the awards.

Colorado preservationists worked for years to achieve the designation for both sites. The process requires an application and lengthy review from federal officials.

Roughly 2,600 sites across the country have NHL status, including 28 in Colorado. It also gives sites direct access to preservation experts at the Interior Department, said Kim Grant, a Temple Aaron board member.

“It’s a big boost for our efforts moving forward to preserve the building for another hundred-plus years,” Grant said.

A historic photo of Temple Aaron in Trinidad. The synagogue is 131 years old.

The interior of Temple Aaron in Trinidad, Colorado.

Temple Aaron opened in Trinidad in 1889. The red brick, exotic-revival style building served as a hub for a thriving Jewish community.

In 2016, a foundation that owned the building almost sold it due to building disrepair and a shrinking congregation. Community members rallied and purchased the building, and have been pursuing preservation ever since.

“It tells the story of the westward migration of the Jewish people across the United States,” Grant said. “So preserving it is really saving an important, tangible piece of our heritage in Colorado.”