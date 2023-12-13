Winter contemplation and celebration on ’December Solstice’

The cold winter is longest in mid-December when the days have grown short and the northern hemisphere is furthest from the sun. The darkness can bring a sense of peace, quiet, and solitude. Some composers find inspiration in the twinkling stars above or the bright winter moon. Others look to the hope from the changing season.



In the midst of the cold months and the holiday season, the winter solstice marks a turning point when the long nights will begin to shorten again on the journey toward spring. Many take this moment to contemplate and celebrate, and share this special moment with loved ones.



Listen for two hours of winter solstice reflection, the poetry of song, and the peace, beauty, and comfort found in the longest night of the year on ‘December Solstice.’



December 21, 2 p.m.

December 21, 7 p.m.

December 22, 8 a.m.

Look through your 'Sound of the Season' guide to see what else you can hear and when