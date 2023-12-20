Colorado Springs Independent ceasing publication for the immediate future

Continued financial woes have led the Colorado Springs Independent to pause publishing operations. The announcement comes after more than a year of "significant turmoil" within the organization, according to publisher Fran Zankowski.

In a Publisher's Note posted on the Indy's website, Zankowski outlined the paper's challenges.

"Regrettably, today, we find ourselves in a situation that necessitates a break, " he said. "Faced with overwhelming debt and an unsuccessful rebranding attempt, we have had to make difficult choices, including staff reductions, event cutbacks and printing a smaller publication."

In September 2022, the Independent announced plans to migrate to a nonprofit model. The change coincided with the exit of ownership by local publisher John Weiss. At the same time, the paper's leadership announced that the Indy, and many of its handful of sister publications, would combine to become Sixty35 Media, a nod to the altitude of Colorado Springs. As part of the changes, all operations were set to take place under the direction of a board called Citizen-Powered Media. The paper also underwent a redesign of its publications and website and relaunched.