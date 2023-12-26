How to recycle your Christmas tree in 2024

Denver

Treecycle is a seasonal program offered by the city of Denver. Christmas trees are turned into mulch, which is free to Denver residents during a giveaway and compost sale in May.

Collections for this season start Jan. 2 and run through Jan 31. The following locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.

City & County of Denver Leaf Dropoff - 7301 E. Jewell Ave.

Havana Nursery - 10450 Smith Rd.

City & County of Denver Public Works Dept. Central Platte Campus - 1271 W. Bayaud Ave.

These locations will be closed on Monday, Jan. 15 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

There are also some locations open on weekends. These locations will be open on Saturdays (Jan. 13, 20, and 27) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sloan’s Lake North-West Parking Lot - W. Byron Pl. and Yates St.

Bruce Randolph - E 40th Ave. and Steele St.

Fred Thomas Park - 2400 Quebec St.

Evie Dennis School Campus - 4800 Telluride St.

City & County of Denver Public Works Dept. Central Platte Campus - 1271 W Bayaud Ave. (also open on weekdays)

Carson Elementary - 5420 E 1st Ave.

Kennedy High School - Newland St. and Brown Pl.

Slavens Elementary - 3000 S Clayton St.

Congress Park - 850 N Josephine St.

Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs also has a program known as TreeCycle that offers tree recycling during two weekends. This year, residents can recycle trees on Dec. 30 and 31, or Jan. 6 and 7. There are six locations.

Baptist Road Trailhead - Baptist Rd. & Old Denver Highway

Falcon Trailhead - South Woodmen Rd. & McLaughlin Rd.

Cottonwood Creek Park - Dublin Blvd. & Montarbor Rd.

Sky Sox Stadium - Barnes Rd. & Tutt Blvd.

Rock Ledge Ranch - Gateway Rd. & 30th St.

Memorial Park - Pikes Peak Ave. & Union Blvd.

Recycling is free, but donations are accepted at each location. Donations will benefit Colorado Springs Youth Sports, the El Pomar Youth Sports Park, and six area youth service organizations.

Additionally, Rocky Top Resources at 1755 E. Las Vegas St. will host extended hours on Dec. 26-30, Jan. 2-13, and 16-31 for tree recycling.

Arvada

Stenger Sports Complex at West 58th Ave. and Oak St. is accepting trees from Dec. 26 to Jan. 15. Drop-off times are between 6:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Aurora

Three sites are offering collection from Dec. 26 to Jan. 8.

Del Mar Park - 12000 E. Sixth Ave. (At Peoria Street in the west parking lot.)

Saddle Rock Golf Course - 21705 E. Arapahoe Road (West of E-470)

Olympic Park - 15501 E. Yale Ave. (East of Chambers Road.)

Boulder County

Western Disposal is accepting trees from Dec. 26 through the end of January. Trees that are longer than six feet have to be cut in half. Customers with residential curbside compost service can place trees outside of their compost bin on compost collection day. Those without curbside service can drop off trees at the Western Disposal Materials Management Drop-off Center at 2051 63rd Street in Boulder.

Castle Rock

Four sites are collecting trees from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31.

Founders Park - 4671 Enderud Blvd.

Metzler Ranch Park - 4175 Trail Boss Dr.

Paintbrush Park - 3492 Meadows Blvd.

Douglas County Fairgrounds - 500 Fairgrounds Rd.

Douglas County

Those in greater Douglas County can recycle trees at three sites offering collection from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31:

Bayou Gulch - 4815 Fox Sparrow Rd., Parker.

Challenger Regional Park - 17299 E. Lincoln Ave., Parker.

Highland Heritage Regional Park - 9651 S. Quebec St., Highlands Ranch.

Fort Collins

Three sites are offering tree recycling with varying acceptance periods. All three charge $5 per tree, with the Timberline Recycling Center also charging a $5 entry fee.

Ewing Landscape Materials - 3501 E. Prospect Ave.

City of Fort Collins: Timberline Recycling Center - Hard to Recycle Materials Yard - 1903 S. Timberline Rd.

Larimer County Green Waste Program - 5887 S. Taft Hill Rd.

Greeley

Greeley and Weld County residents can recycle Christmas trees at the Greeley Organic Waste Center on 1130 E 8th St. from Dec. 26 to Jan 31. from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Highland Ranch

Four sites are offering collection from Dec. 25 to Jan. 16:

Dad Clark Park - 3385 Asterbrook Cir.

Highland Heritage Regional Park - 9651 S. Quebec St.

Redstone Park - 3280 Redstone Park Cir.

Toepfer Park - 9480 Venneford Ranch Rd.

Mesa County

Mesa County residents can drop off Christmas trees at the Mesa County Organic Materials Composting Facility from Dec. 26 to Jan. 7. Located on 3071 U.S. Highway 50 in Grand Junction, they are open Tuesday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Pueblo

Pueblo city and county residents are invited to drop off Christmas trees at Pueblo Recycleworks at 1595 Stockyard Rd. The facility has limited hours.