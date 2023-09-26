This summer, wildflowers brought an unusually bright splash of color to Colorado’s hillsides. Although the blooms were largely the product of a slow-melting snowpack and a wet spring, native pollinators like bees and butterflies played a critical role in creating these colorful habitats. But a new study shows that these flying insects are in trouble.

In recent years, scientists have found that many animals have migrated to higher elevations to seek cooler environments in response to rising temperatures. For many species, this strategy works. For flying insects, however, this escape route can have insurmountable challenges.

Researchers at the University of Colorado Denver and the Georgia Institute of Technology analyzed data on 800 species of insects around the world and discovered that flying insects — many of which play a crucial role in pollinating the world’s plants and crops — are migrating at slower rates than their non-flying counterparts and appear to be dying at faster rates. That includes many insect species located in Colorado, said Michael Moore, a CU Denver assistant professor of integrated biology who led the study, which was published in Nature Climate Change.