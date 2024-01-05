Aurora police officer found guilty of brutalizing Elijah McClain sentenced to 14 months in prison, 4 years probation
Updated 4:12 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024
Former Aurora police officer Randy Roedema was sentenced to 14 months in prison and four years of probation for his role in violently detaining an unarmed Black massage therapist and not paying attention to his pleas for help before he ultimately died.
Roedema was convicted last year of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault for his role in Elijah McClain’s 2019 arrest that contributed to his death.
The judge sentenced him to 90 days of jail to be served concurrently with the 14 months for the third-degree assault. The sentence includes 200 hours of community service.
Before handing down the sentence, Judge Mark Warner said that he was shocked at the indifference of Elijah McClain’s suffering after he was handcuffed and clearly detained. He called McClain a quirky, interesting, peaceful, and hardworking young man.
McClain’s mother, Sheneen, gave an emotional speech for the prosecution and had asked for the maximum prison time for Roedema. After the sentencing, she said she doesn’t consider the sentence progress.
“This is the same story happening over and over again and more lives are getting lost because nobody is doing the right thing,” she said, adding, “Elijah's name will always be alive in the history books.”
Two other officers on scene that night were found not guilty, but the paramedics who gave McClain an overdose of ketamine that contributed to his death were also found guilty of criminally negligent homicide.
Roedema’s attorney Don Sisson, who sought probation and no jail time, started the hearing Friday with the former officer’s history, including eight years in the Marine Corps and 14 years of law enforcement with no prior complaints or criminal history.
“This is a guy that was dedicated to policy, procedure, chain of command,” Sisson said. “If you tell him to do something, he's going to do something. I think you need to consider the fact that this is a guy that was trying to do the best he could. Yes, he fell short, but … he wasn't directed by other people to do something different.”
He told the judge that Roedema is a Purple Heart recipient and was wounded in an attack in Iraq in 2017.
Three people then offered character testimony: Lt. Col. Christopher Ferguson, a Marine who served with Roedema; Roedema’s sister, Kayleine Roedema; and fellow former Marine Josh Lozano.
Then Roedema spoke.
“I want to begin by expressing my deepest condolences to the McClain family. I do not think there is anything that I can say that will make this OK,” he said. “However, I want the McClain family to know the sadness I feel about Elijah being gone.”
What Randy Roedema did at the scene
Roedema arrived on the scene with Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old walking home from a convenience store and not suspected of committing any crimes, and held him down with his full weight after McClain was put in two carotid holds by other officers, which cut blood flow off to his brain.
Roedema then yanked McClain’s arms back until his shoulder popped. He also assured his supervising sergeant that McClain could breathe, even though McClain had been saying repeatedly that he couldn’t as he was repeatedly vomiting after the carotid hold.
A timeline: Elijah McClain’s death and what happened next
Roedema also insisted McClain stay handcuffed after being given the sedative ketamine, even when a paramedic suggested they try soft restraints on a gurney.
'Randy Roedema stole my son's life'
Elijah’s mother also addressed the court before the decision, calling Roedema a “bully with a badge.”
“Peace officers are not supposed to be murderers, but that is what Randy Roedema became the night he bullied my son to death,” she said.
She wanted the maximum sentence for Roedema.
“Randy Roedema stole my son's life. Prison is the only accountable justice that Randy Roedema deserves. He does not deserve probation. He does not deserve his freedom with his family,” she said.
Prosecution attorney Jason Slothouber started his address to the court simply: “The life of Elijah McClain mattered.”
He listed the changes in policing in Colorado that stemmed from McClain’s death, but also said the police footage was wrenching.
“The court’s seen the body-worn camera videos over and over again, but what still breaks my heart every time I see them is how Elijah cries out for help over and over again,” he said.
Slothouber noted the defense’s descriptions of Roedema’s character, but argued it didn’t matter in this case.
“I think it's important for the court and even for me to acknowledge that Mr. Roedema has made some positive contributions in service to his country and in the lives of his friends and his family, but he is not being sentenced for his life. He's being sentenced for his actions on Aug. 24, 2019, and those actions which the jury found included a deliberate intent to hurt Elijah McClain and actions which showed a callous disregard for the person who he endangered, restrained, and ultimately killed,” he said.
The trial of Randy Roedema and Jason Rosenblatt
This is the first sentencing of the first responders convicted in McClain’s death.
Roedema and Jason Rosenblatt were tried together in September for reckless negligence in how they treated McClain on the scene.
Using hours of body worn camera footage put together from various officers on the scene, prosecutors made a successful case that Roedema failed to follow his training that requires him to de-escalate tense scenes and treat people in custody with care — including listening to their pleas for help when they say they can’t breathe.
When medics arrived, neither Roedema nor Rosenblatt communicated with fire and rescue personnel about McClain’s rapidly deteriorating medical condition. Roedema said, according to the body worn camera footage, that McClain “spoke English” but didn’t say anything about him repeatedly vomiting.
“This is not just a tragedy, this is a crime,” said Duane Lyons, a prosecutor who worked with the attorney general’s office on the Roedema and Rosenblatt trial, in closing arguments. “All of the evidence points to the inescapable conclusion that these defendants are guilty.”
‘They ignore their own humanity’: Elijah McClain’s mother reflects on the first trial in her son's death
A mostly white Adams County jury found Roedema guilty in October. Rosenblatt was acquitted of all the charges against him.
Peter Cichuniec and Jeremy Cooper, the two paramedics found guilty in December of criminally negligent homicide for giving McClain a fatal dose of ketamine and failing to provide care to him on the scene, will be sentenced in March.
