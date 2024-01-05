Aurora police officer found guilty of brutalizing Elijah McClain sentenced to 14 months in prison, 4 years probation

Before handing down the sentence, Judge Mark Warner said that he was shocked at the indifference of Elijah McClain’s suffering after he was handcuffed and clearly detained. He called McClain a quirky, interesting, peaceful, and hardworking young man.

McClain’s mother, Sheneen, gave an emotional speech for the prosecution and had asked for the maximum prison time for Roedema. After the sentencing, she said she doesn’t consider the sentence progress.

“This is the same story happening over and over again and more lives are getting lost because nobody is doing the right thing,” she said, adding, “Elijah's name will always be alive in the history books.”

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Sheneen McClain speaks with reporters after former Aurora Police Officer Randy Roedema was sentenced for his role in the death of her son, Elijah McClain, at the Adams County Justice Center, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

Two other officers on scene that night were found not guilty, but the paramedics who gave McClain an overdose of ketamine that contributed to his death were also found guilty of criminally negligent homicide.

Roedema’s attorney Don Sisson, who sought probation and no jail time, started the hearing Friday with the former officer’s history, including eight years in the Marine Corps and 14 years of law enforcement with no prior complaints or criminal history.

“This is a guy that was dedicated to policy, procedure, chain of command,” Sisson said. “If you tell him to do something, he's going to do something. I think you need to consider the fact that this is a guy that was trying to do the best he could. Yes, he fell short, but … he wasn't directed by other people to do something different.”

He told the judge that Roedema is a Purple Heart recipient and was wounded in an attack in Iraq in 2017.

Three people then offered character testimony: Lt. Col. Christopher Ferguson, a Marine who served with Roedema; Roedema’s sister, Kayleine Roedema; and fellow former Marine Josh Lozano.

Then Roedema spoke.

“I want to begin by expressing my deepest condolences to the McClain family. I do not think there is anything that I can say that will make this OK,” he said. “However, I want the McClain family to know the sadness I feel about Elijah being gone.”

What Randy Roedema did at the scene

Roedema arrived on the scene with Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old walking home from a convenience store and not suspected of committing any crimes, and held him down with his full weight after McClain was put in two carotid holds by other officers, which cut blood flow off to his brain.

Roedema then yanked McClain’s arms back until his shoulder popped. He also assured his supervising sergeant that McClain could breathe, even though McClain had been saying repeatedly that he couldn’t as he was repeatedly vomiting after the carotid hold.