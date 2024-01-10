What to know about Pueblo’s upcoming mayoral runoff election

Pueblo voters will soon choose between incumbent Nick Gradisar and City Council President Heather Graham during this month’s mayoral runoff election. No candidate got the majority of votes in November, which triggered a runoff election between the two most popular candidates. This is an all-mail election, so there won’t be any in-person voting.

Voters need to return their ballots to the city clerk’s office, 201 W. 8th St., by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Jan. 23. You can also mail in your ballot before Election Day, drop it off directly to the city clerk’s office during office hours or return it to one of these 24-hour drop boxes:

Colorado State Fairgrounds, 950 S Prairie Ave. - outside the gate on Prairie Avenue

Colorado State University, Pueblo.2200 Bonforte Blvd. - access from Gonzales Drive

Lamb Branch Library, 2525 S. Pueblo Blvd. - behind the building

Pueblo County Courthouse, 215 W 10th St. - on the westside of Court Street

You can also get a replacement ballot at the city clerk’s office.

For more information, including how to register to vote, visit the mayoral runoff election page here.

Did you receive a duplicate ballot, or a ballot envelope without a ballot in it?

Due to issues with the printer, voters may have received a duplicate ballot. The Pueblo City Clerk's Office says if so, voters should only use one and tear up the duplicate ballot and throw it away.

There is also a process during counting to catch any possible duplicate ballots.

If you received a ballot envelope without a ballot inside, you can request a replacement ballot through the City Clerk's Office.

Get to know the Pueblo mayoral candidates

Heather Graham, city council president

Interview: Pueblo mayoral candidate Heather Graham on improving public safety, job availability and her future vision for the city

Related: Pueblo mayoral candidate questionnaire: Heather Graham

Nick Gradisar, incumbent

Interview: Pueblo mayoral candidate Nick Gradisar on public safety, affordable housing and the future of the city

Related: Pueblo mayoral candidate questionnaire: Nick Gradisar

Related coverage