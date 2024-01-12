Born via video during the pandemic, a musical version of ‘The Wind’ is getting its premiere in Denver

This tale, immortalized in a classic film starring Lillian Gish, has fueled the creative minds of two Colorado artists, resulting in the production of the first live performance of this new solo chamber musical, featuring a small number of musicians.

Anthony Powell, the artistic director of Stories on Stage, says during the pandemic shutdown, composer David Nehls shared a full, virtual performance of the musical. Powell knew immediately that it was right for the company’s 23rd season.

“Stories on Stage is about a performer transforming, playing many different roles — a literary story — but then you add David's incredible music on top of it and it's really a chamber piece, something we haven't done before,” Powell said.

Nehls and performer Emily Van Fleet are grateful Stories on Stage is stretching its boundaries to present their piece.

“But it still has that idea of what stories on stage is in that it's a singular individual who's telling the story,” Nehls said. “And I think it's a really wonderful opportunity for Emily and I to take advantage of.”

Van Fleet said she’s ready, after first performing the piece on video during the pandemic, to finally perform it for a live audience.

“We did a Zoom live stream in 2020, and then in early 2021, we did this filmed version. So I am really, really excited to do this with real live audience members,” Van Fleet said. “I think that a very wise actor once said that the play isn't a play until you have an audience. It's when you can finally figure out what the story's about. And I cannot wait to add that extra element.”

Powell has been working in Denver theater for more than 30 years. In 2010, he became the artistic director for Stories on Stage. Over the years, he has witnessed the local arts community grow and is delighted to see the Wind production as an exciting extension of that growth.

Powell describes "The Wind" as a harrowing story, but he said that Nehls has added his own touches to bring different wrinkles to the story. He said he brought "humor into the piece."

"There are characters that are from the novel that bring a lightness to it. That is such a relief because a lot of it's quite serious. It's amazing,” Powell said.